Hosted by

Judah Ministries

About this event

Sales closed

Judah Ministries's Art to Auction

Pick-up location

5615 W 22nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46224, USA

Framed Artwork (Large) item
Framed Artwork (Large)
$400

Starting bid

Framed Artwork (Large) item
Framed Artwork (Large)
$400

Starting bid

Framed Children's Book Artwork (Large) item
Framed Children's Book Artwork (Large)
$400

Starting bid

Framed Art item
Framed Art
$25

Starting bid

Small Hand Painting item
Small Hand Painting
$10

Starting bid

Small Hand Painting item
Small Hand Painting
$10

Starting bid

Small Hand Painting item
Small Hand Painting
$10

Starting bid

Small Hand Painting item
Small Hand Painting
$10

Starting bid

Small Hand Painting item
Small Hand Painting
$10

Starting bid

Small Finger Painting item
Small Finger Painting
$10

Starting bid

Small Finger Painting item
Small Finger Painting
$10

Starting bid

Small Finger Painting item
Small Finger Painting
$10

Starting bid

Small Finger Painting item
Small Finger Painting
$10

Starting bid

Large 3D Artwork item
Large 3D Artwork
$25

Starting bid

Small Artwork item
Small Artwork
$10

Starting bid

Choose one of the art pieces in the photo

Small Artwork item
Small Artwork
$10

Starting bid

Choose one of the art pieces in the photo

Small Artwork item
Small Artwork
$10

Starting bid

Choose one of the art pieces in the photo

Small Artwork item
Small Artwork
$10

Starting bid

Choose one of the art pieces in the photo

Small Artwork item
Small Artwork
$10

Starting bid

Choose one of the art pieces in the photo

Small Artwork item
Small Artwork
$10

Starting bid

Choose one of the art pieces in the photo

Small Artwork item
Small Artwork
$10

Starting bid

Choose one of the art pieces in the photo

Small Artwork item
Small Artwork
$10

Starting bid

Choose one of the art pieces in the photo

Small Artwork item
Small Artwork
$10

Starting bid

Choose one of the art pieces in the photo

Small Artwork item
Small Artwork
$10

Starting bid

Choose one of the art pieces in the photo

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