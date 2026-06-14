Judaica Shop

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About this shop
Have you moved to a new house? Congratulations! Now it's time to buy new mezuzos and put them up in every doorway. The mitzva of mezuza protects the home and those who dwell in it.
All the Mezuzot were hand-written by certified Scribes who are G-d fearing.
Each Mezuza comes with a plastic cover and double-sided adhesive to easily be placed on your doorpost.
Rabbi Mendel Osdoba is more than happy to schedule a home visit to assist with the proper mezuzah placement.
Email Rabbi Mendel at [email protected]
Conversations with My Rabbi: Timeless Teachings for a Fractured World
A radically hopeful exploration of faith, identity, morality, and purpose grounded in timeless Jewish principles, captured in a series of profound conversations between Nikki Goldstein and the man who saved her life and became her spiritual mentor, Rabbi Eli Schlanger—whose teachings and wisdom endure beyond his tragic killing in the December 2025 Bondi Beach Chanukah terrorist attack in Sydney, Australia.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!