Judaica Shop

Have you moved to a new house? Congratulations! Now it's time to buy new mezuzos and put them up in every doorway. The mitzva of mezuza protects the home and those who dwell in it.





All the Mezuzot were hand-written by certified Scribes who are G-d fearing.





Each Mezuza comes with a plastic cover and double-sided adhesive to easily be placed on your doorpost.



Rabbi Mendel Osdoba is more than happy to schedule a home visit to assist with the proper mezuzah placement.



Email Rabbi Mendel at [email protected]