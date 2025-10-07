Judges Clinic with Sandy Collier

2703 E Barstow Ave

Fresno, CA 93740, USA

Judges Clinic One Day
$250

Start the year off with a great start with a 2 Day Judging Clinic with Breakfast and Lunch hosted at the JARC building on the Fresno State Campus

Judges Clinic both days
$325

Start the year off with a great start with a 2 Day Judging Clinic with Breakfast and Lunch hosted at the JARC building on the Fresno State Campus

Judges Clinic and Friday Riding Clinic
$550

An amazing bonus day on Friday- Riding Clinic along with the 2 Days Judging Clinic with Breakfast and Lunch hosted at the JARC building on the Fresno State Campus

