Judy Nicholson Foundation Silent Auction

Donated by Jana Saucedo Grill skewers with sliders
BBQ themed oven mitt and kitchen towel
Texas Roundup Buckee’s Brisket Rub
Texas Roundup Buckee’s BBQ Rub
Buc-O’s Snack Rings BBQ Flavored
Wired grill cleaner
Grill brush 3-in-1
Basting brush
Large tongs
Slotted turner
Deluxe BBQ tongs
Deluxe BBQ spatula
Small spatula
Book Lover's Basket #1
$45
Starting bid
NYT Bestseller: The Wedding People Hardcover book
Broken Country Hardcover book
Authors Guide to Murder Hardcover book
American Notes by Charles Dickens
“Bookshelf” socks Donated by Sally's Book Club Friends: Nancy Meyer, Mary Nienhuis, Sandy Sikkel, Jan Zoerhof, Dawn Schurman, Becky Feikema, and Jessica Stuive
$25 Barnes & Noble gift card
Coffee mug
Bookstore scent candle
Book Lover's Basket #2
$125
Starting bid
NYT bestseller: A Calamity of Souls by David Baldacci - hardcover
NYT bestseller: Sold on a Monday by Kristina McMorris - paperback
NYT bestseller: People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry - paperback
“My Weekend is all Booked” canvas tote bag
Water bottle Donated by Sally's Book Club Friends: Nancy Meyer, Mary Nienhuis, Sandy Sikkel, Jan Zoerhof, Dawn Schurman, Becky Feikema, and Jessica Stuive
Book socks
$25 Barnes & Noble gift card
Bookmark
Cancer Recovery Basket
$25
Starting bid
Donated by Marlene DeFilippo Activity book
Kidney cancer blanket
Socks with mask
KC key chain
Positivity notes
KC bag to carry the items
Wooden Grill Set
$25
Starting bid
Donated by Claudia Tatum COMPLETE BBQ TOOL SET: Includes an 18.5” spatula, 17.5” grill fork, 17.5” cleaning brush, 18” tongs, four stainless skewers, and four corn cob holders.
DURABLE & STYLISH: Tools are crafted from durable stainless steel with sturdy wooden handles for a premium look and feel.
SAFE LONG REACH: Extra-long utensils allow for safe handling of food over a hot grill, making outdoor cooking more enjoyable.
STORAGE CASE: The grill set is stored in a compact recycled plastic carrying case, perfect for keeping your grill accessories organized.
VERSATILE & GIFTABLE: A great addition to any grill master’s collection and an ideal gift for barbecue enthusiasts.
Dog Gift Basket
$85
Starting bid
Donated by Joel & Donna Stern Each Box Includes: Newman's Beef Jerky (Made with Grass Fed Beef), Healthy Balance Chicken Strips with Fruits and Vegetables OR Newman's Own Organics Chicken Snack Bites, Large Plush Duck Toy, Pig "Squeakables" Dog Toy (Assorted Colors -- Made with a Soft Latex Material), Rope Toy (Assorted Colors / Styles), and 2 Tennis Balls
Also Includes: Zuke's Lil Links Healthy Sausage Links for Dogs, and Rachael Ray Super Premium Savory Lamb Stew
Game Night Basket
$50
Starting bid
Basket includes:
What Do You Meme? Family Edition Game
Go Fish Card Game
Bananagrams Game
UNO Card Game
Do Your Friends Even Know Each Other? Trivia Game
Milk Chocolate Waffle Cone Bites
S’mores Caramel Corn Popcorn
Sour Patch Kids Candy
Nerds Gummy Clusters Candy
Sour Gummy Worms
1 bag of Popcorners Kettle Corn popcorn chips
2 pairs of “Pupcorn” dog socks for you and a friend!
Gift Card Basket
$50
Starting bid
Donated by Victoria & Jana Saucedo Starbucks gift card $10
Cracker Barrel gift card $10
Target gift card $10
Walmart gift card $10
Amazon gift card $10
Secret Card $$$$$
Golf Bag
$100
Starting bid
Donated by Mark Manning Callaway Blue/White/Red Adjustable Strap Golf Bag
Humming Bird Solar Lanterns
$55
Starting bid
Donated by Claudia Tatum Graceful Decorative Design:The retro appearance, with gold copper color and hollow out metal veneer, the solar outdoor lanterns casts bright and warm light in darkness, accompanied by gorgeous and graceful
Hummingbird patterns, adding a beautiful atmosphere to the surrounding environment.
Stable&Durable Solar Lights: hanging solar lantern is equipped with upgraded high-efficiency solar panel, LED light source is more stable. Collects sunlight during the day to charge the battery for 6 hours, and continue to work for at least 8 hours at night.
Durable, Waterproof:The outdoor lantern is made of metal which is sturdy and durable. IP65 waterproof rating design, don't worry about rain, solar garden lights can work on rainy days. Solar power supply, no electricity charge, no power cord required, easy to use.
Lavender Spa Basket
$30
Starting bid
Donated by Marlene DeFilippo 10 Piece relaxing spa gift basket with lavender self care gifts
L’Occitane Almond Greatest Items
$35
Starting bid
Donated by Claudia Tatum L'Occitane Almond Greatest Hits: Cleansing Shower & Supple Skin Oils, Moisturizer & Hand Cream, Purifies, Hy-drates, Smooths Skin, Bath & Body Gift Set
New Puppy Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
Donated by Claudia Tatum New Puppy Gift Basket - Premium Puppy Starter Kit and Dog Gift Basket with Dog Toys - Perfect Doggie Birthday Gifts and Puppy Necessities with Pet Toy Basket.
Orange you Happy it’s Almost Summer
$40
Starting bid
Donated by Joannie Bouman 2 striped plastic trays
Striped plastic bowl with serving fork and spoon
4 plastic dinner plates
4 plastic salad plates
4 plastic bowls
Orange flower shape lazy susan
Orange IKEA ice cube tray
Flip flops
Plastic cups
Sunshade with shade decoration
Plastic tablecloth
Assorted matching paper plates and napkins
Assorted snacks
Picnic on the Beach Basket
$60
Starting bid
Donated by Marlene DeFilippo Apollo Walker picnic backpack bag for 2 persons with cooler compartment, detachable bottle/wine holder, fleece blanket, plates and cutlery
Purr-fect Holiday Cat Gift Basket
$85
Starting bid
Curated with love by Pet Supplies Plus donations>br>Drymate Cat Litter Mat
Reusable Pet Supplies Plus Tote
Cat Letterboard Ornament Set
Donut Catnip Toy
Cupcake Catnip Toy
Santa & Mrs. Claus Plush Toys
Peeps Chick Wand Toy
KONG Banana Catnip Toy
Holiday Wand Toy
Plaid Kitten Mitten Toy with Catnip (2 pack)
Gingerbread and Tree Plush Toy
KONG Cat Mousse Treat (Salmon)
Holiday Cat Collar
Sketching Kit
$30
Starting bid
Donated by Marlene DeFilippo Prina 76 Pack Drawing Set Sketching Kit
Pro art supplies with 3-color sketchbook
Includes tutorial, colored graphite, charcoal, watercolor & metallic pencil for artist adults, teens, and beginners
Snack Assortment
$115
Starting bid
Donated by Kathy Russell Inside you’ll find over 5 pounds total of:
Dried Blueberries
Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamia Nuts
NY Espresso Beans
Roasted Mixed Nuts (Salted)
Jumbo Gourmet Buttercrunch Mix
Amaretto Cordials
Dark Chocolate Covered Brazil Nuts
Roasted Pistachios (Salted, In Shell)
Strawberry Jam (No Sugar Added)
Turkish Figs
Milk Chocolate Pecan Clusters
Caramel Coated Popcorn
Cheddar Cheese Sticks
Stonewall Kitchen Breakfast Basket
$100
Starting bid
Donated by Joel & Donna Stern Includes 1 Coastal Morning Ground Coffee (12 oz), 1 Farmhouse Pancake & Waffle Mix (16 oz), 1 Maine Maple Syrup (8.5 oz), 1 Wild Maine Blueberry Jam (12.5 oz), 1 Strawberry Jam (12.5 oz) and 1 Cinnamon Bun Mix (19.6 oz)
Everything you need for a traditional New England breakfast in one gourmet breakfast basket, from a fresh cup of coffee to the toppings for your pancakes.
Welcome Baby Boy Basket
$45
Starting bid
Donated by Mary Jo Kooiker & Sally Versendaal Bunny with book
Musical crawling turtle toy
Red plaid shirt 18 months
3 piece outfit 12 months
Carters one piece sleeper 9 months
Lt blue one piece sleeper
Blanket with elephant stuffed animal
Welcome Baby Girl Basket
$25
Starting bid
Donated by Mary Jo Kooiker & Sally Versendaal Baby doll
Fleece blanket
Book
Pink corduroy jacket - 12 months
Ladybug outfit - 9 months
Pink outfit - 9 months
Long sleeve onesies - 3 months
Campfire S'mores Basket
$110
Starting bid
Donated by The Poyneer Family YETI Rambler Lowball 2.0 Mug - Big Wave Blue
YETI Medium Thin Ice Pack (Medium)
YETI Rambler Tumbler With MagSlider Lid - Tropical Pink
Quest Outdoors Mountain Sunrise Anywear Blanket (Mountain Sunrise)
Dorcy Lantern, LED (1 each)
Sun Bum Sunscreen Face Stick, Premium, Broad Spectrum SPF 30 (0.45 oz)
Sun Bum Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30 (1 fl oz)
Hershey’s S’mores Kit (14 oz)
Arctic Zone Cargo Cooler (1 each)
Wegmans Beach Trail Mix, FAMILY PACK (42 oz)
Devotional Gifts
$85
Starting bid
Donated by Linda Anderson & Sacred Heart Catholic Church 14K gold cross necklace
Daily Inspirational Calendar
St. Jude pocket holder with leather pouch (Saint of Difficult Situation)
Cross for hanging 5” X 9”
20 “Grateful” Hallmark note cards with envelopes
What your Heart Needs-Inspirational book
Urban Sketching 1
$50
Starting bid
Embark on a new hobby!
Learn the basics of Urban Sketching with travel sketcher Amy Gowans
No art experience necessary
A list of basic supplies will be emailed to participants
Includes 2 (two) 90 minute sessions via GoogleMeet
Urban Sketching 2
$50
Starting bid
Embark on a new hobby!
Learn the basics of Urban Sketching with travel sketcher Amy Gowans
No art experience necessary
A list of basic supplies will be emailed to participants
Includes 2 (two) 90 minute sessions via GoogleMeet
