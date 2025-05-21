Hosted by

Judy Nicholson Foundation Silent Auction

BBQ Basket item
BBQ Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Jana Saucedo
Grill skewers with sliders BBQ themed oven mitt and kitchen towel Texas Roundup Buckee’s Brisket Rub Texas Roundup Buckee’s BBQ Rub Buc-O’s Snack Rings BBQ Flavored Wired grill cleaner Grill brush 3-in-1 Basting brush Large tongs Slotted turner Deluxe BBQ tongs Deluxe BBQ spatula Small spatula
Book Lover's Basket #1 item
Book Lover's Basket #1
$45

Starting bid

NYT Bestseller: The Wedding People Hardcover book Broken Country Hardcover book Authors Guide to Murder Hardcover book American Notes by Charles Dickens “Bookshelf” socks
Donated by Sally's Book Club Friends:
Nancy Meyer, Mary Nienhuis, Sandy Sikkel, Jan Zoerhof, Dawn Schurman, Becky Feikema, and Jessica Stuive $25 Barnes & Noble gift card Coffee mug Bookstore scent candle
Book Lover's Basket #2 item
Book Lover's Basket #2
$125

Starting bid

NYT bestseller: A Calamity of Souls by David Baldacci - hardcover NYT bestseller: Sold on a Monday by Kristina McMorris - paperback NYT bestseller: People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry - paperback “My Weekend is all Booked” canvas tote bag Water bottle
Donated by Sally's Book Club Friends:
Nancy Meyer, Mary Nienhuis, Sandy Sikkel, Jan Zoerhof, Dawn Schurman, Becky Feikema, and Jessica Stuive Book socks $25 Barnes & Noble gift card Bookmark
Cancer Recovery Basket item
Cancer Recovery Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Marlene DeFilippo
Activity book Kidney cancer blanket Socks with mask KC key chain Positivity notes KC bag to carry the items
Wooden Grill Set item
Wooden Grill Set
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Claudia Tatum
COMPLETE BBQ TOOL SET: Includes an 18.5” spatula, 17.5” grill fork, 17.5” cleaning brush, 18” tongs, four stainless skewers, and four corn cob holders. DURABLE & STYLISH: Tools are crafted from durable stainless steel with sturdy wooden handles for a premium look and feel. SAFE LONG REACH: Extra-long utensils allow for safe handling of food over a hot grill, making outdoor cooking more enjoyable. STORAGE CASE: The grill set is stored in a compact recycled plastic carrying case, perfect for keeping your grill accessories organized. VERSATILE & GIFTABLE: A great addition to any grill master’s collection and an ideal gift for barbecue enthusiasts.
Dog Gift Basket item
Dog Gift Basket
$85

Starting bid

Donated by Joel & Donna Stern
Each Box Includes: Newman's Beef Jerky (Made with Grass Fed Beef), Healthy Balance Chicken Strips with Fruits and Vegetables OR Newman's Own Organics Chicken Snack Bites, Large Plush Duck Toy, Pig "Squeakables" Dog Toy (Assorted Colors -- Made with a Soft Latex Material), Rope Toy (Assorted Colors / Styles), and 2 Tennis Balls Also Includes: Zuke's Lil Links Healthy Sausage Links for Dogs, and Rachael Ray Super Premium Savory Lamb Stew
Game Night Basket item
Game Night Basket
$50

Starting bid

Basket includes: What Do You Meme? Family Edition Game Go Fish Card Game Bananagrams Game UNO Card Game Do Your Friends Even Know Each Other? Trivia Game Milk Chocolate Waffle Cone Bites S’mores Caramel Corn Popcorn Sour Patch Kids Candy Nerds Gummy Clusters Candy Sour Gummy Worms 1 bag of Popcorners Kettle Corn popcorn chips 2 pairs of “Pupcorn” dog socks for you and a friend!
Gift Card Basket item
Gift Card Basket
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Victoria & Jana Saucedo
Starbucks gift card $10 Cracker Barrel gift card $10 Target gift card $10 Walmart gift card $10 Amazon gift card $10 Secret Card $$$$$
Golf Bag item
Golf Bag
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Mark Manning
Callaway Blue/White/Red Adjustable Strap Golf Bag
Humming Bird Solar Lanterns item
Humming Bird Solar Lanterns
$55

Starting bid

Donated by Claudia Tatum
Graceful Decorative Design:The retro appearance, with gold copper color and hollow out metal veneer, the solar outdoor lanterns casts bright and warm light in darkness, accompanied by gorgeous and graceful Hummingbird patterns, adding a beautiful atmosphere to the surrounding environment. Stable&Durable Solar Lights: hanging solar lantern is equipped with upgraded high-efficiency solar panel, LED light source is more stable. Collects sunlight during the day to charge the battery for 6 hours, and continue to work for at least 8 hours at night. Durable, Waterproof:The outdoor lantern is made of metal which is sturdy and durable. IP65 waterproof rating design, don't worry about rain, solar garden lights can work on rainy days. Solar power supply, no electricity charge, no power cord required, easy to use.
Lavender Spa Basket item
Lavender Spa Basket
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Marlene DeFilippo
10 Piece relaxing spa gift basket with lavender self care gifts
L’Occitane Almond Greatest Items item
L’Occitane Almond Greatest Items
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Claudia Tatum
L'Occitane Almond Greatest Hits: Cleansing Shower & Supple Skin Oils, Moisturizer & Hand Cream, Purifies, Hy-drates, Smooths Skin, Bath & Body Gift Set
New Puppy Gift Basket item
New Puppy Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Claudia Tatum
New Puppy Gift Basket - Premium Puppy Starter Kit and Dog Gift Basket with Dog Toys - Perfect Doggie Birthday Gifts and Puppy Necessities with Pet Toy Basket.
Orange you Happy it’s Almost Summer item
Orange you Happy it’s Almost Summer
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Joannie Bouman
2 striped plastic trays Striped plastic bowl with serving fork and spoon 4 plastic dinner plates 4 plastic salad plates 4 plastic bowls Orange flower shape lazy susan Orange IKEA ice cube tray Flip flops Plastic cups Sunshade with shade decoration Plastic tablecloth Assorted matching paper plates and napkins Assorted snacks
Picnic on the Beach Basket item
Picnic on the Beach Basket
$60

Starting bid

Donated by Marlene DeFilippo
Apollo Walker picnic backpack bag for 2 persons with cooler compartment, detachable bottle/wine holder, fleece blanket, plates and cutlery
Purr-fect Holiday Cat Gift Basket item
Purr-fect Holiday Cat Gift Basket
$85

Starting bid

Curated with love by Pet Supplies Plus donations>br>Drymate Cat Litter Mat Reusable Pet Supplies Plus Tote Cat Letterboard Ornament Set Donut Catnip Toy Cupcake Catnip Toy Santa & Mrs. Claus Plush Toys Peeps Chick Wand Toy KONG Banana Catnip Toy Holiday Wand Toy Plaid Kitten Mitten Toy with Catnip (2 pack) Gingerbread and Tree Plush Toy KONG Cat Mousse Treat (Salmon) Holiday Cat Collar
Sketching Kit item
Sketching Kit
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Marlene DeFilippo
Prina 76 Pack Drawing Set Sketching Kit Pro art supplies with 3-color sketchbook Includes tutorial, colored graphite, charcoal, watercolor & metallic pencil for artist adults, teens, and beginners
Snack Assortment item
Snack Assortment
$115

Starting bid

Donated by Kathy Russell
Inside you’ll find over 5 pounds total of: Dried Blueberries Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamia Nuts NY Espresso Beans Roasted Mixed Nuts (Salted) Jumbo Gourmet Buttercrunch Mix Amaretto Cordials Dark Chocolate Covered Brazil Nuts Roasted Pistachios (Salted, In Shell) Strawberry Jam (No Sugar Added) Turkish Figs Milk Chocolate Pecan Clusters Caramel Coated Popcorn Cheddar Cheese Sticks
Stonewall Kitchen Breakfast Basket item
Stonewall Kitchen Breakfast Basket
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Joel & Donna Stern
Includes 1 Coastal Morning Ground Coffee (12 oz), 1 Farmhouse Pancake & Waffle Mix (16 oz), 1 Maine Maple Syrup (8.5 oz), 1 Wild Maine Blueberry Jam (12.5 oz), 1 Strawberry Jam (12.5 oz) and 1 Cinnamon Bun Mix (19.6 oz) Everything you need for a traditional New England breakfast in one gourmet breakfast basket, from a fresh cup of coffee to the toppings for your pancakes.
Welcome Baby Boy Basket item
Welcome Baby Boy Basket
$45

Starting bid

Donated by Mary Jo Kooiker & Sally Versendaal
Bunny with book Musical crawling turtle toy Red plaid shirt 18 months 3 piece outfit 12 months Carters one piece sleeper 9 months Lt blue one piece sleeper Blanket with elephant stuffed animal
Welcome Baby Girl Basket item
Welcome Baby Girl Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Mary Jo Kooiker & Sally Versendaal
Baby doll Fleece blanket Book Pink corduroy jacket - 12 months Ladybug outfit - 9 months Pink outfit - 9 months Long sleeve onesies - 3 months
Campfire S'mores Basket item
Campfire S'mores Basket
$110

Starting bid

Donated by The Poyneer Family
YETI Rambler Lowball 2.0 Mug - Big Wave Blue YETI Medium Thin Ice Pack (Medium) YETI Rambler Tumbler With MagSlider Lid - Tropical Pink Quest Outdoors Mountain Sunrise Anywear Blanket (Mountain Sunrise) Dorcy Lantern, LED (1 each) Sun Bum Sunscreen Face Stick, Premium, Broad Spectrum SPF 30 (0.45 oz) Sun Bum Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30 (1 fl oz) Hershey’s S’mores Kit (14 oz) Arctic Zone Cargo Cooler (1 each) Wegmans Beach Trail Mix, FAMILY PACK (42 oz)
Devotional Gifts item
Devotional Gifts
$85

Starting bid

Donated by Linda Anderson & Sacred Heart Catholic Church
14K gold cross necklace Daily Inspirational Calendar St. Jude pocket holder with leather pouch (Saint of Difficult Situation) Cross for hanging 5” X 9” 20 “Grateful” Hallmark note cards with envelopes What your Heart Needs-Inspirational book
Urban Sketching 1 item
Urban Sketching 1
$50

Starting bid

Embark on a new hobby! Learn the basics of Urban Sketching with travel sketcher Amy Gowans No art experience necessary A list of basic supplies will be emailed to participants Includes 2 (two) 90 minute sessions via GoogleMeet
Urban Sketching 2 item
Urban Sketching 2
$50

Starting bid

Embark on a new hobby! Learn the basics of Urban Sketching with travel sketcher Amy Gowans No art experience necessary A list of basic supplies will be emailed to participants Includes 2 (two) 90 minute sessions via GoogleMeet

