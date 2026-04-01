JuiCeLIVIN Foundation Inc

Hosted by

JuiCeLIVIN Foundation Inc

About this event

JuiCeLIVIN Annual Sneaker Ball

208 N Market St ste 300

Dallas, TX 75202, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities: Includes food

SPONSORSHIP Admission
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Reserved seating for sponsors


Sponsorship package ONLY: Includes name recognition, table for group, 2 free drinks of choice per person, advertisement on website and free gifts!!

Find your best pair of sneakers, formal gowns, tuxes and help us create a memorable event! Look forward to seeing YOU! 

SPONSORSHIP Admission
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserved seating for sponsors


Sponsorship package ONLY: Includes name recognition, table for group, 2 free drinks of choice per person, advertisement on website and free gifts!!

Find your best pair of sneakers, formal gowns, tuxes and help us create a memorable event! Look forward to seeing YOU! 

SPONSORSHIP Admission
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved seating for sponsors


Sponsorship package ONLY: Includes name recognition, table for group, 2 free drinks of choice per person, advertisement on website and free gifts!!

Find your best pair of sneakers, formal gowns, tuxes and help us create a memorable event! Look forward to seeing YOU! 

Add a donation for JuiCeLIVIN Foundation Inc

$

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