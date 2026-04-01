JuiCeLIVIN Annual Sneaker Ball

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities: Includes food
Reserved seating for sponsors
Sponsorship package ONLY: Includes name recognition, table for group, 2 free drinks of choice per person, advertisement on website and free gifts!!
Find your best pair of sneakers, formal gowns, tuxes and help us create a memorable event! Look forward to seeing YOU!
Reserved seating for sponsors
Sponsorship package ONLY: Includes name recognition, table for group, 2 free drinks of choice per person, advertisement on website and free gifts!!
Find your best pair of sneakers, formal gowns, tuxes and help us create a memorable event! Look forward to seeing YOU!
Reserved seating for sponsors
Sponsorship package ONLY: Includes name recognition, table for group, 2 free drinks of choice per person, advertisement on website and free gifts!!
Find your best pair of sneakers, formal gowns, tuxes and help us create a memorable event! Look forward to seeing YOU!
$
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