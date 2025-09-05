Join us for this Mixtape Match FUNdraiser, sponsored by the Italian American Civic Order. Proceeds will continue to help the local organizations we support. Prize awarded to 1st person heard to call BINGO! Bonus: Bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Hinka's Cupboard Food Pantry and receive 1 free Raffle Ticket (limited 1 ticket per person). Tickets for general admission are non-refundable and all sales final.