Juleps OKC 2025 Silent Auction

36x36 Acrylic on Canvas. "Run for the Roses" captures the exhilarating final stretch of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The crowd's roar for the top three reflects the energy and anticipation of the moment, while a delicate layer of roses symbolizes triumph and tradition. Soft pastel hues were chosen to enhance the elegance of the occasion, making this piece a timeless addition to its new home. Created for OKC Juleps, Autism Foundation Oklahoma’s silent auction, this artwork is more than a celebration of the Derby—it’s a tribute to resilience, hope, and community. Destiny Graham painted this piece to honor the spirit of determination found both on the racetrack and within the autism community, recognizing the beauty in perseverance and the strength in unity. By blending dynamic movement with refined beauty, "Run for the Roses" serves as both an artistic statement and a meaningful gesture of support. www.destinygrahamfineart.com

36x36 Acrylic on Canvas. "Run for the Roses" captures the exhilarating final stretch of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The crowd's roar for the top three reflects the energy and anticipation of the moment, while a delicate layer of roses symbolizes triumph and tradition. Soft pastel hues were chosen to enhance the elegance of the occasion, making this piece a timeless addition to its new home. Created for OKC Juleps, Autism Foundation Oklahoma’s silent auction, this artwork is more than a celebration of the Derby—it’s a tribute to resilience, hope, and community. Destiny Graham painted this piece to honor the spirit of determination found both on the racetrack and within the autism community, recognizing the beauty in perseverance and the strength in unity. By blending dynamic movement with refined beauty, "Run for the Roses" serves as both an artistic statement and a meaningful gesture of support. www.destinygrahamfineart.com

More details...