Juleps OKC 2025 Silent Auction

Private Jewelry Making Class for 10 with Enissh by Aziza
$50
Starting bid
Gather your friends for a creative and sparkling experience! This private jewelry-making class is designed for up to 10 people and offers 2 hours of hands-on fun, laughter, and artistry. All materials are provided — from beads and charms to tools and expert guidance — so you and your guests can simply show up and let your creativity shine. Whether you're crafting bracelets, or necklaces, you'll leave with beautiful, handmade pieces and great memories. Perfect for a girls’ night, birthday party, bridal showers, or a unique group outing!
Package Includes:
*Private 2-hour jewelry-making class for up to 10 participants
*All materials, tools, and supplies included
*Professional instruction and creative guidance
9. Urban Escape: A Night at the Fordson Hotel + Dining
$100
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a luxurious getaway without ever leaving the city! Enjoy a complimentary night’s stay at the beautifully designed Fordson Hotel, Oklahoma City’s iconic boutique destination blending historic charm with modern comfort. After you settle into your stylish room, indulge in an unforgettable dining experience with a gift card to Mary Eddy’s Italian Grill, where bold flavors and fresh, housemade dishes bring a new twist to classic Italian cuisine. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply in need of a relaxing night away, this package promises the perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and culinary delight.
Package Includes:
*One (1) night stay at the Fordson Hotel in Oklahoma City
*Gift card to Mary Eddy’s Italian Grill
Dinner & Bowling for 6 at Fassler Hall/Dust Bowl
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun filled evening of food, drinks, and friendly competition with this perfect night out package! This experience includes $200 worth of entrees at Fassler Hall and 2 hours of bowling for 6 people. Whether you’re planning a date night, family outing, or a casual get together with friends, this package offers a great way to unwind and have fun—all while supporting a meaningful cause. Expires 4/30/2026.
Untitled Works by Lauren Elaine
$50
Starting bid
Set of Two 4x4 Originals (Matted & framed to 8x8)
Acrylic on cold-pressed paper.
This stunning set of two original acrylic paintings by Oklahoma City artist Lauren Elaine reflects her signature style—soft, expressive, and rooted in natural form and emotion. Each piece is painted on cold pressed paper, matted, and showcased in elegant 8x8 gold frames.
Known for her contemplative palette and textured mark-making, Lauren’s work invites quiet reflection and adds warmth to any space. Whether displayed as a pair or gifted individually, these pieces highlight the beauty of simplicity and abstract interpretation.
Bid generously to support the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma and take home a piece of Oklahoma’s vibrant creative community.
www.leartstudios.com
Untitled Print by Tony Thunder
$50
Starting bid
10x10 Fine Art Print.
Bold, evocative, and unapologetically expressive—this 10x10 fine art print by Oklahoma City-based artist Tony Thunder brings emotional intensity and visual storytelling to life. Known for work that “speaks to the uncomfortable beauty of human complexity,” Tony Thunder’s pieces challenge viewers to confront both the vibrant and vulnerable aspects of identity and experience.
This untitled print captures that signature energy with dynamic forms and color interplay that pulse with feeling. Rooted in a commitment to creative freedom and cultural reflection, Thunder’s work defies convention and invites deep connection.
Cowboy by Brad McNeill
$100
Starting bid
20x20 Acrylic on Canvas.
With bold color, dynamic composition, and a strong narrative presence, “Cowboy” is a striking original painting by Edmond-based artist Brad McNeill. Known for his expressive portraits and vibrant depictions of the American spirit, McNeill explores character and identity through layers of energetic brushwork and emotive color.
This 20x20 acrylic on canvas channels the grit, strength, and individuality of Western iconography through a contemporary lens. Brad’s work often reflects both the everyday and the extraordinary, inviting viewers to consider the personality behind each figure he portrays.
www.bradmcneill.com
Beautiful Kitchen Essentials Gift Set
$75
Starting bid
Add a touch of charm and creativity to your kitchen with this thoughtfully curated gift set from the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore collection. This set combines style and function, making it a perfect addition for any home chef or kitchen enthusiast.
Included in this basket:
• Pink 6-Quart Stand Mixer – A powerful and elegant appliance for all your baking and mixing needs.
• 6-Speed Hand Mixer – Versatile and easy to use, ideal for quick recipes and everyday cooking.
•Heart-Shaped Dutch Oven – A playful yet practical piece, perfect for everything from stews to roasts.
•Rebel Homemaker Cookbook – Co-authored by Drew Barrymore, featuring heartfelt stories and approachable recipes.
Whether for yourself or as a thoughtful gift, this set is sure to inspire delicious moments. Bid generously to support the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma and bring home this beautiful collection.
Mike's Pro Lids
$50
Starting bid
Show your support for a great cause while riding in style! This Mike’s Pro Lids motorcycle/bike helmet features a vibrant, custom-designed autism awareness theme, complete with bold puzzle piece motifs and the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma logo. Mike's Pro Lids is an American-owned company that produces novelty motorcycle/bike helmets designed to resemble baseball caps. These lids are crafted to be worn either forward or backward, offering riders a stylish alternative to traditional helmets. The interiors feature open-cell foam liners that compress for comfort and are both removable and washable.
Bid to take home a one-of-a-kind bike helmet that allows you to make a powerful statement of advocacy, inclusion and support for the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma.
Run for the Roses by Artist Destiny Graham
$100
Starting bid
36x36 Acrylic on Canvas.
"Run for the Roses" captures the exhilarating final stretch of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The crowd's roar for the top three reflects the energy and anticipation of the moment, while a delicate layer of roses symbolizes triumph and tradition. Soft pastel hues were chosen to enhance the elegance of the occasion, making this piece a timeless addition to its new home.
Created for OKC Juleps, Autism Foundation Oklahoma’s silent auction, this artwork is more than a celebration of the Derby—it’s a tribute to resilience, hope, and community. Destiny Graham painted this piece to honor the spirit of determination found both on the racetrack and within the autism community, recognizing the beauty in perseverance and the strength in unity. By blending dynamic movement with refined beauty, "Run for the Roses" serves as both an artistic statement and a meaningful gesture of support.
www.destinygrahamfineart.com
