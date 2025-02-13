Julie B. Foundation 2025 Masquerade Gala

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities, which includes food, beverages, and valet parking.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities, which includes food, beverages, and valet parking.
Bronze Bee Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Company/name included in JBF 2025 Gala Program
Company brand receives shoutout on JBF social media platforms
JBF thank you gift
2 tickets to attend JBF 2025 Gala
Company/name included in JBF 2025 Gala Program
Company brand receives shoutout on JBF social media platforms
JBF thank you gift
2 tickets to attend JBF 2025 Gala
Silver Bee Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Company/name included in JBF 2025 Gala Program
Company brand receives shoutout on JBF social media platforms
JBF thank you gift
4 tickets to attend JBF 2025 Gala
Company/name included in JBF 2025 Gala Program
Company brand receives shoutout on JBF social media platforms
JBF thank you gift
4 tickets to attend JBF 2025 Gala
Golden Bee Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Company logo included in JBF 2025 Gala Program
Company receives custom JBF thank you gift
Company brand receives shoutout on JBF social media platforms
1 table (tickets for 8 people) at JBF 2025 Gala
Company logo included in JBF 2025 Gala Program
Company receives custom JBF thank you gift
Company brand receives shoutout on JBF social media platforms
1 table (tickets for 8 people) at JBF 2025 Gala
Platinum Bee Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
Company logo highlighted on JBF Website
Company logo included in JBF Gala Program
Company brand receives shoutout on JBF social media platforms
Company included in holiday card for "Gift a Warrior Project" 2025
Company receives custom JBF thank you gift
2 tables (tickets for up to 20 people) at JBF 2025 Gala
Company logo highlighted on JBF Website
Company logo included in JBF Gala Program
Company brand receives shoutout on JBF social media platforms
Company included in holiday card for "Gift a Warrior Project" 2025
Company receives custom JBF thank you gift
2 tables (tickets for up to 20 people) at JBF 2025 Gala
Diamond Sponsorship
$10,000
Gala sponsor
Gala sponsor
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