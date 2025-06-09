July 19th Aurora Theater Survivors & Supporters Open House

This RSVP for the open house helps us plan for food. Dinner will be provided buffet-style from 6:00 to 9:00 PM, lovingly prepared by Six Capitol Brewing. There is no cost to attend and all are welcome.
This RSVP for the open house helps us plan for food. Dinner will be provided buffet-style from 6:00 to 9:00 PM, lovingly prepared by Six Capitol Brewing. There is no cost to attend and all are welcome.
Add a donation for 7/20 Memorial Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!