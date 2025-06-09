7/20 Memorial Foundation

July 19th Aurora Theater Survivors & Supporters Open House

16701 E Iliff Ave

Aurora, CO 80013, USA

Free
This RSVP for the open house helps us plan for food. Dinner will be provided buffet-style from 6:00 to 9:00 PM, lovingly prepared by Six Capitol Brewing. There is no cost to attend and all are welcome.
