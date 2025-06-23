July 2025 NACPM Auction

A beautiful stained glass art piece representing the sacred passage through which life begins. This piece is 10-12" in diameter with a chain at the top for hanging and is valued at $300. Artisan, Oniana Jahmora is a passionate Mother and student midwife whose artwork beautifully explores the sacred connection between nature, birth, and divine balance and partnership. Deeply inspired by the spiritual rhythms of life, her creations reflect the transformative power of motherhood and the wisdom of the natural world. Through her art, Oniana invites viewers into a space of reverence, healing and ancestral remembrance.

