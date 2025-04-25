JULY 2025 - Night on the Town - Dinner and Concert - This Evening's Proceeds Benefits All 18 Sacramento Charities

Dinner Show Attendees - First 2 Rows of Reserved Tables
$125
Includes 3 course dinner and 1 drink. Reservations for a full table of 8 can have an option of 2 bottles of wine instead of the single beverages. Table reservations of 4 can receive 1 bottle of wine option. Full Table reservations can have a special 8'1/2' x 11' table signage with a special message for Birthday's, Anniversary, Graduations, any special occasion message.
Includes 3 course dinner and 1 drink. Reservations for a full table of 8 can have an option of 2 bottles of wine instead of the single beverages. Table reservations of 4 can receive 1 bottle of wine option. Full Table reservations can have a special 8'1/2' x 11' table signage with a special message for Birthday's, Anniversary, Graduations, any special occasion message.
Cocktail Show Attendees
$75
Second 2 rows of reserved table seating or best available. Ticket includes 1 drink. Reservations of 8 can have an option of 2 bottles of wine instead of the single beverage. Table of 4 can receive 1 bottle of wine instead of the 1 beverage
Second 2 rows of reserved table seating or best available. Ticket includes 1 drink. Reservations of 8 can have an option of 2 bottles of wine instead of the single beverage. Table of 4 can receive 1 bottle of wine instead of the 1 beverage
General Admission Seating
$50
VIP Pre Event Reception and Dinner Show
$175
VIP reception will be between 3:30pm to 5:00pm, before dinner is served, will include samplings of wine, beer and small bites. Mingle with the non-profits, sharing their success stories and making new friendships. 3 course dinner and show seats first 2 rows of dinner tables.
VIP reception will be between 3:30pm to 5:00pm, before dinner is served, will include samplings of wine, beer and small bites. Mingle with the non-profits, sharing their success stories and making new friendships. 3 course dinner and show seats first 2 rows of dinner tables.