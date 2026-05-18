July 2026 Ceremony

About this event
Reserve your place for the complete Sedona Ceremony experience with a full contribution payment. This option secures your participation in the July ceremony weekend, including guided ceremony, shared accommodations, meals, and community experiences. Thank you for fully supporting this sacred gathering from the beginning.
Reserve your space with a 50% deposit toward the full event contribution. This initial payment secures your participation in the July Sedona gathering. The remaining balance will be due one week prior to the event, July 10, 2026.
This payment completes your remaining balance for the July Sedona ceremony experience. Final payment is due one week prior to the event, July 10, 2026. This will confirm your participation and allow us to finalize accommodations and event preparations.
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