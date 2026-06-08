July 2026* Floyd Felines BINGO Fundraiser

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Kitten Bingo: Includes games 2-5 and the Jackpot game ($25)
Cat Bingo: Includes Earlybird game, games 2-5, and the Jackpot game ($30)
Tipped Ear Bingo: Includes Earlybird game, games 2-5, Jackpot game, and 15 Raffle tickets ($40)
Crazy Cat Lady Bingo: Includes Earlybird game, games 2-5, Jackpot game, 30 Raffle tickets ($50)
I'll be there in spirit but I'm too feral to commit to coming!
Single Raffle Ticket - To use with baskets. MUST BE IN PERSON TO USE.
Raffle Ticket Bundle - To use with baskets. MUST BE IN PERSON TO USE.
Want to sit with your friends? Purchase a Reserved Table! DOES NOT INCLUDE BINGO CARDS - THIS IS JUST FOR A TABLE RESERVED FOR YOU (6 PEOPLE TOTAL).
$
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