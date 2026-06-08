Floyd Felines Inc

Hosted by

Floyd Felines Inc

About this event

*July 2026* Floyd Felines BINGO Fundraiser

2632 Cedartown Hwy SW

Rome, GA 30161, USA

Kitten Bingo
$25

Kitten Bingo: Includes games 2-5 and the Jackpot game ($25)

Cat Bingo
$30

Cat Bingo: Includes Earlybird game, games 2-5, and the Jackpot game ($30)

Tipped Ear Bingo
$40

Tipped Ear Bingo: Includes Earlybird game, games 2-5, Jackpot game, and 15 Raffle tickets ($40)

Crazy Cat Lady Bingo
$50

Crazy Cat Lady Bingo: Includes Earlybird game, games 2-5, Jackpot game, 30 Raffle tickets ($50)

Feral Bingo
$20

I'll be there in spirit but I'm too feral to commit to coming!

Extra Raffle Ticket (single)
$1

Single Raffle Ticket - To use with baskets. MUST BE IN PERSON TO USE.

Raffle Ticket Bundle (6 tickets for $5)
$5
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Raffle Ticket Bundle - To use with baskets. MUST BE IN PERSON TO USE.

Reserved Table for 6 (Bingo cards sold separately)
$120

Want to sit with your friends? Purchase a Reserved Table! DOES NOT INCLUDE BINGO CARDS - THIS IS JUST FOR A TABLE RESERVED FOR YOU (6 PEOPLE TOTAL).

Add a donation for Floyd Felines Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!