July 24th Pioneer Day- Vendor Booth

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About this event
Welcome to the Charleston Pioneer Day Celebration and thank you for your participation. To ensure a
successful event, please abide by these guidelines and contact Brenda Gemmell with any questions. She
may be reached on cell /text 435-252-4745, [email protected].
The date of the event is July 24 th , and it is located in the Charleston town park, 3527 West 3600 South,
Charleston, UT 84032 across from Deer Creek reservoir, as usual.
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