Charleston Community Heritage Foundation

Hosted by

Charleston Community Heritage Foundation

About this event

July 24th Pioneer Day- Vendor Booth

3527 W 3600 S

Heber City, UT 84032, USA

Registration Fee
$100

Welcome to the Charleston Pioneer Day Celebration and thank you for your participation. To ensure a

successful event, please abide by these guidelines and contact Brenda Gemmell with any questions. She

may be reached on cell /text 435-252-4745, [email protected].

The date of the event is July 24 th , and it is located in the Charleston town park, 3527 West 3600 South,

Charleston, UT 84032 across from Deer Creek reservoir, as usual.

Add a donation for Charleston Community Heritage Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!