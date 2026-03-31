July 24th Pioneer Day- Vendor Booth

Welcome to the Charleston Pioneer Day Celebration and thank you for your participation. To ensure a

successful event, please abide by these guidelines and contact Brenda Gemmell with any questions. She

may be reached on cell /text 435-252-4745, [email protected].

The date of the event is July 24 th , and it is located in the Charleston town park, 3527 West 3600 South,

Charleston, UT 84032 across from Deer Creek reservoir, as usual.