July Basketball Camp

About this event
AGES: 10-16
Session Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM
July 10th AND 11th.
Deadline for T-shirts is June 25th.
AGES: 17+
Session Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
July 10th AND 11th.
Deadline for T-shirts is June 25th.
Only select this option if you are paying with Acumen funds. An invoice will be sent for $60. AGES: 10-16
Session Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM
July 10th AND 11th.
Deadline for T-shirts is June 25th.
Only select this option if you are paying with Acumen funds. An invoice will be sent for $60. AGES: 17+
Session Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
July 10th AND 11th.
Deadline for T-shirts is June 25th.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!