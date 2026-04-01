Down Syndrome Association Of Central Oklahoma

Hosted by

Down Syndrome Association Of Central Oklahoma

About this event

July Basketball Camp

6000 N Western Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73118, USA

Ages 10-16 Ticket (Self Pay)
$60

AGES: 10-16

Session Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM

July 10th AND 11th.

Deadline for T-shirts is June 25th.

Ages 17+ (Self Pay)
$60

AGES: 17+

Session Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

July 10th AND 11th.

Deadline for T-shirts is June 25th.

Ages 10-16 Ticket (Acumen Pay)
Free

Only select this option if you are paying with Acumen funds. An invoice will be sent for $60. AGES: 10-16

Session Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM

July 10th AND 11th.

Deadline for T-shirts is June 25th.

Ages 17+ (Acumen Pay)
Free

Only select this option if you are paying with Acumen funds. An invoice will be sent for $60. AGES: 17+

Session Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

July 10th AND 11th.

Deadline for T-shirts is June 25th.

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