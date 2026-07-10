KORIMA JULY OFRENDA: FRONTERA LAND ALLIANCE

Every ticket you buy does two things: it enters you to win a full Korima kit, and it becomes a real donation to the causes protecting the land our ingredients come from.





This round, 100% of ticket proceeds go directly to EP Frontera Land Alliance, an organization working to protect and preserve the borderland ecosystems of the Franklin Mountains — the same desert that gives us gobernadora, the plant at the heart of everything we make. Korima means reciprocity: what you take, you give back.





This raffle is that principle in action. Your $5 doesn't just buy you a chance to win — it funds conservation work, supports the youth education programs we run with EP Frontera Land Alliance teaching kids about desert ecology and medicinal plants, and keeps this land thriving for the next generation. The more tickets you buy, the more chances of winning!





Here's exactly where your ticket goes:

🌵 100% of proceeds → EP Frontera Land Alliance

🎁 One winner takes home the full Korima kit (Gobernadora Healing Balm, Desert Rain Facial Toner, Desert Elixir Face Oil) 🔁 Every 2 months, we spotlight a new organization doing this work on the ground





You don't have to win to make a difference. Every ticket sold is a win for the desert.