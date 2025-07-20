Pilsen Defense & Access
July PDA Reading Group Potluck!
1530 W 21st St
Chicago, IL 60608, USA
General admission
$1
This pays for flyers & pizza:)
Lil extra
$20
If you'd like to give more to support our services & programming!
Food
$10
If youre not bringing food for the potluck please give $10 and we'll buy it for ya.
