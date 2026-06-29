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Missouri Quilt Museum

About this event

July Quilt Auction

Heavenly Rose item
Heavenly Rose item
Heavenly Rose item
Heavenly Rose
$50

Starting bid

Very finely stitched appliqué, great condition, and beautiful quilting and embroidery.


A beautiful quilt!


Size: 70" x 89"

Hidden Garden item
Hidden Garden item
Hidden Garden item
Hidden Garden
$50

Starting bid

Machine pieced and hand quilted, with cozy fabrics.


A beautiful and peaceful quilt!


Size: 63" x 81"

Gold Leaf item
Gold Leaf item
Gold Leaf item
Gold Leaf
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful cross stitch designs, with hand quilting surrounding. Fine stitching in great condition!


Size: 82" x 94"

Summertime Play item
Summertime Play item
Summertime Play item
Summertime Play
$50

Starting bid

A beautiful embroidered sampler! Many fun and whimsical blocks that hold memories and stories.


Machine pieced, hand quilted, hand embroidered.


Size: 66" x 87"

Sunday Best item
Sunday Best item
Sunday Best item
Sunday Best
$50

Starting bid

A fun, Sunbonnet Sue sampler quilt. Machine pieced, hand quilted, and good stitching and fabrics.


Size: 66" x 88"

Farmer's Market item
Farmer's Market item
Farmer's Market item
Farmer's Market item
Farmer's Market
$50

Starting bid

Nine-patch on point quilt. Machine pieced, hand quilted. Good fabrics and stitching.


Size: 68" x 70"

Floral Discoveries item
Floral Discoveries item
Floral Discoveries item
Floral Discoveries
$50

Starting bid

An incredibly detailed embroidery sampler with fun touches of appliqué.


Hand stitched and quilted, with great quality work. No batting, with white backing.


Size: 80" x 84"

The Chief item
The Chief item
The Chief item
The Chief
$50

Starting bid

A bright and bold design with on-point nine-patch blocks.


Great custom hand quilting, with machine-pieced blocks.


Fabric and stitching are both in good shape, with just a little fading.


Size: 63" x 75"

Flossie's Pinwheel item
Flossie's Pinwheel item
Flossie's Pinwheel item
Flossie's Pinwheel item
Flossie's Pinwheel
$50

Starting bid

A brilliant lone star design with bright colors.


Machine pieced and hand quolted. Fabrics are in good condition, with some fading and spotting. The binding is rough with wear.


Size: 62" x 89"

Sweetheart item
Sweetheart item
Sweetheart item
Sweetheart
$50

Starting bid

Lone star panel lap quilt. Bright colors and cozy design.


Machine pieced and quilted. The borders are pieced on, while the inside is a printed panel with stitching at the edge of each design.


Size: 41" x 41"

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