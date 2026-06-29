July Quilt Auction

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Very finely stitched appliqué, great condition, and beautiful quilting and embroidery.
A beautiful quilt!
Size: 70" x 89"
Starting bid
Machine pieced and hand quilted, with cozy fabrics.
A beautiful and peaceful quilt!
Size: 63" x 81"
Starting bid
Beautiful cross stitch designs, with hand quilting surrounding. Fine stitching in great condition!
Size: 82" x 94"
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A beautiful embroidered sampler! Many fun and whimsical blocks that hold memories and stories.
Machine pieced, hand quilted, hand embroidered.
Size: 66" x 87"
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A fun, Sunbonnet Sue sampler quilt. Machine pieced, hand quilted, and good stitching and fabrics.
Size: 66" x 88"
Starting bid
Nine-patch on point quilt. Machine pieced, hand quilted. Good fabrics and stitching.
Size: 68" x 70"
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An incredibly detailed embroidery sampler with fun touches of appliqué.
Hand stitched and quilted, with great quality work. No batting, with white backing.
Size: 80" x 84"
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A bright and bold design with on-point nine-patch blocks.
Great custom hand quilting, with machine-pieced blocks.
Fabric and stitching are both in good shape, with just a little fading.
Size: 63" x 75"
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A brilliant lone star design with bright colors.
Machine pieced and hand quolted. Fabrics are in good condition, with some fading and spotting. The binding is rough with wear.
Size: 62" x 89"
Starting bid
Lone star panel lap quilt. Bright colors and cozy design.
Machine pieced and quilted. The borders are pieced on, while the inside is a printed panel with stitching at the edge of each design.
Size: 41" x 41"
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