JUMP into Winter Raffle Fundraiser

Features & details A great fit for 1-2 bedroom homes, this Alarm Kit includes one Base Station, one Keypad, four Contact Sensors, one Motion Detector, and one Range Extender. Includes an intuitive Keypad that can arm and disarm your Alarm and Contact Sensors that detect when doors or windows open. Choose the Ring Alarm Kit that fits your needs and detect even more with additional Alarm Sensors and accessories (sold separately) at any time. See more. Know more. Protect more. - Record 24/7 on your eligible cameras, scroll back in time to rewatch what you missed, get alerts for people and package, and so much more with an compatible Ring Home subscription (sold separately). More peace of mind. Subscribe to Ring Home Standard (sold separately), to Arm your Alarm from anywhere, keep your system online if the Wi-Fi goes down, and more. Plus, add Alarm Professional Monitoring to your eligible Plan for emergency police, fire and medical response, and more. For added peace of mind, pair with Alexa to help you keep an eye on your home. Connect with Alexa to hear motion alerts on your compatible Echo device or see a Live View with an Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet. Talk to visitors by saying, “Alexa, talk to the front door.” The subscription is only $20

Features & details A great fit for 1-2 bedroom homes, this Alarm Kit includes one Base Station, one Keypad, four Contact Sensors, one Motion Detector, and one Range Extender. Includes an intuitive Keypad that can arm and disarm your Alarm and Contact Sensors that detect when doors or windows open. Choose the Ring Alarm Kit that fits your needs and detect even more with additional Alarm Sensors and accessories (sold separately) at any time. See more. Know more. Protect more. - Record 24/7 on your eligible cameras, scroll back in time to rewatch what you missed, get alerts for people and package, and so much more with an compatible Ring Home subscription (sold separately). More peace of mind. Subscribe to Ring Home Standard (sold separately), to Arm your Alarm from anywhere, keep your system online if the Wi-Fi goes down, and more. Plus, add Alarm Professional Monitoring to your eligible Plan for emergency police, fire and medical response, and more. For added peace of mind, pair with Alexa to help you keep an eye on your home. Connect with Alexa to hear motion alerts on your compatible Echo device or see a Live View with an Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet. Talk to visitors by saying, “Alexa, talk to the front door.” The subscription is only $20

More details...