Junction City PTO's shop

Offered by
About this shop
🎉 BLANKET FUNDRAISER IS LIVE 🎉
Our extra large 60x70 New Lexington Panthers blankets are officially available again. Same cozy size as last time and perfect for winter nights.
They will be delivered by Friday, December 19th, so they’ll be here before Christmas. Great for gifting and even better for showing Panther pride.
We only ordered 150 blankets this round. When they’re gone, they’re gone, so grab yours early.
💲 $30 each
🛒 Purchase online through Zeffy
At checkout you can avoid the fees by clicking to remove the donation or typing in $0.
As soon as we receive the exact delivery date, we will share pick up information.
Thank you for supporting our school and our Panthers. Every blanket sold helps our PTO continue doing amazing things for our kids and staff. 🧡🐾🖤
Show your Panther pride with our full-print New Lexington Panthers towel! Printed in Michigan, this 30” x 60” towel features a 100% cotton terry back for absorbency and a smooth poly velour front for vibrant color. It’s fast-drying, durable, and perfect for school spirit, athletics, swim, beach days, and more. Grab yours for $25.00 and take your Panther pride everywhere!
2023 - Blankets are 60" x 70" -
- Soft plush blanket you'll want to snuggle with
- Beautiful spirited full color vibrant print
- Great to have to spread school spirit
- Large warm gift that makes a great keepsake
- Keeps you cozy year after year
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!