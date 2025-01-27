Junction City PTO's shop

🎉 BLANKET FUNDRAISER IS LIVE 🎉

Our extra large 60x70 New Lexington Panthers blankets are officially available again. Same cozy size as last time and perfect for winter nights.





They will be delivered by Friday, December 19th, so they’ll be here before Christmas. Great for gifting and even better for showing Panther pride.





We only ordered 150 blankets this round. When they’re gone, they’re gone, so grab yours early.





💲 $30 each

🛒 Purchase online through Zeffy

At checkout you can avoid the fees by clicking to remove the donation or typing in $0.





As soon as we receive the exact delivery date, we will share pick up information.





Thank you for supporting our school and our Panthers. Every blanket sold helps our PTO continue doing amazing things for our kids and staff. 🧡🐾🖤



