June 13th 2nd Annual Lee Pride Dragstravaganza

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About this event
This event is 5:00-7:00 pm.
$15 for adults and $5 per child. Be sure to select the right tickets for your family.
This event is 5:00-7:00 pm.
$15 for adults and $5 per child. Be sure to select the right tickets for your family.
This adults-only drag spectacular brings the fierce, the fearless, and the fabulously inappropriate to the stage.
Tickets include:
A seat for the show
Electrifying performances
A dance party hosted by the one and only DJ Pup Daddy
Food & drinks are available à la carte — so come thirsty, come hungry, and come ready to werk.
$
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