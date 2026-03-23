Berkshire Pride, Inc.

Hosted by

Berkshire Pride, Inc.

About this event

June 13th 2nd Annual Lee Pride Dragstravaganza

40 Main St

Lee, MA 01238, USA

Family-Friendly Drag BINGO Adult Ticket
$15

This event is 5:00-7:00 pm.


$15 for adults and $5 per child. Be sure to select the right tickets for your family.

Family-Friendly Drag BINGO Child Ticket
$5

This event is 5:00-7:00 pm.


$15 for adults and $5 per child. Be sure to select the right tickets for your family.

After Dark Drag Party (18+) General Admission
$20

This adults-only drag spectacular brings the fierce, the fearless, and the fabulously inappropriate to the stage.


Tickets include:

A seat for the show

Electrifying performances

A dance party hosted by the one and only DJ Pup Daddy


Food & drinks are available à la carte — so come thirsty, come hungry, and come ready to werk.

Add a donation for Berkshire Pride, Inc.

$

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