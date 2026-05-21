Two men are featured in the foreground of a flyer advertising "The After Party Kompa Meets Samba" with event details and logos in the background.
Massachusetts Organization of African Descendants

Hosted by

Massachusetts Organization of African Descendants

About this event

KOMPA Meets SAMBA (After-Party June 13th)

64 Franklin St

Worcester, MA 01608, USA

General Admission before 11:30pm
$10

Enjoy entry admission to After-Party.

General Admission after 11:30pm
$20

Enjoy entry admission to After-Party.

VIP Admission Tier 1
$600

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

(2) Premium Bottles

(5) Red bulls or Choice of Juice

(8 guests) with 2 complimentary


Premium Bottles Include:

(CasaMingos Blanco, CasaMingos Reposado, Don Julio Blanco, Patron, Hennessy)


VIP Admission Tier 2
$500

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

(4) Premium Champagne Bottles

(1) Veuve Clicquot & 2 Moet &Chandon)

(3 guests) with 2 complimentary


Premium Bottles Include:

(CasaMingos Blanco, CasaMingos Reposado, Don Julio Blanco, Patron, Hennessy)


VIP Admission Tier 3
$300

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

(1) Premium Bottle

(5) Red bulls or Choice of Juice

(3) Guests 1 complimentary


Premium Bottles Include:

(CasaMingos Blanco, CasaMingos Reposado, Don Julio Blanco, Patron, Hennessy)


Add a donation for Massachusetts Organization of African Descendants

$

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