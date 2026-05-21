KOMPA Meets SAMBA (After-Party June 13th)

About this event
Enjoy entry admission to After-Party.
Enjoy entry admission to After-Party.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
(2) Premium Bottles
(5) Red bulls or Choice of Juice
(8 guests) with 2 complimentary
Premium Bottles Include:
(CasaMingos Blanco, CasaMingos Reposado, Don Julio Blanco, Patron, Hennessy)
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
(4) Premium Champagne Bottles
(1) Veuve Clicquot & 2 Moet &Chandon)
(3 guests) with 2 complimentary
Premium Bottles Include:
(CasaMingos Blanco, CasaMingos Reposado, Don Julio Blanco, Patron, Hennessy)
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
(1) Premium Bottle
(5) Red bulls or Choice of Juice
(3) Guests 1 complimentary
Premium Bottles Include:
(CasaMingos Blanco, CasaMingos Reposado, Don Julio Blanco, Patron, Hennessy)
$
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