June: 1940s Hangar Fundraiser

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About this event
Schaumburg, IL 60193
For those just beginning their journey or navigating tighter circumstances, this ticket ensures the runway stays open to all. At Chicago’s Leading Edge, cost should never ground your opportunity to connect, learn, and be part of our aviation community.
For those able to contribute at a standard level, this ticket helps keep the mission moving. Your support covers core event operations and fuels the programming, outreach, and experiences that bring our community together.
For those in a position to lead through giving, this ticket helps carry the mission further. Your contribution helps clear the path for others—supporting reduced-cost access, scholarships, and the future of women in aviation.
Do your part to keep the next generation flying. This contribution helps sponsor a student ticket and ensures more women have access to community, mentorship, and opportunity.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!