First Unitarian Congregational Society In Brooklyn
June 1st Drag Brunch
Sanctuary: 119-121 Pierrepont Street office:
48 Monroe Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Brunch Admission
$20
Grants entry to the event includes a seat for the show and the pancake brunch. *Mimosas & prosecco sold separately.
Grants entry to the event includes a seat for the show and the pancake brunch. *Mimosas & prosecco sold separately.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Standing Admission
$10
Grants entry to the event. Show only, no seat, no brunch.
Grants entry to the event. Show only, no seat, no brunch.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Mimosa
$5
For buying a mimosa at the bar during drag brunch. *This does not grant admission.
For buying a mimosa at the bar during drag brunch. *This does not grant admission.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Glass of Prosecco
$10
For buying a glass of prosecco at the bar during drag brunch. *This does not grant admission.
For buying a glass of prosecco at the bar during drag brunch. *This does not grant admission.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout