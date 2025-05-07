June 1st Drag Brunch

Sanctuary: 119-121 Pierrepont Street office:

48 Monroe Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA

Brunch Admission
$20
Grants entry to the event includes a seat for the show and the pancake brunch. *Mimosas & prosecco sold separately.
Standing Admission
$10
Grants entry to the event. Show only, no seat, no brunch.
Mimosa
$5
For buying a mimosa at the bar during drag brunch. *This does not grant admission.
Glass of Prosecco
$10
For buying a glass of prosecco at the bar during drag brunch. *This does not grant admission.

