June 2025 NACPM Auction - Saturday, June 14 at 5:15 PM Regal Gallery Place, Theater Washington DC 20001

2 Tickets to Arrest the Midwife Premiere - Saturday, June 14 at 5:15 PM Regal Gallery Place, Theater 10 Washington DC plus a $25 Regal concessions gift card. When trusted midwives are arrested in a tight-knit Amish and Mennonite enclave, a private community is thrust into public turmoil. With their way of life under threat, these women— expected to stay silent—emerge as unexpected activists, defying tradition and fighting for justice. With rare and intimate access, director Elaine Epstein crafts a powerful David-and-Goliath story of resilience, resistance, and solidarity. Set against the backdrop of the U.S. maternal mortality crisis and the ongoing erosion of reproductive rights, ARREST THE MIDWIFE reveals how a local struggle can ignite a broader reckoning— uniting unlikely allies in a shared battle for the right to choose how, where, and with whom to give birth. Post-screening conversation with director Elaine Epstein and producer Robin Hessman.

