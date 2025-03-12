NHOpK9 Med

Hosted by

NHOpK9 Med

About this event

Sales closed

June 2025 NH Operational K9 Prerequisite Protocol Course

98 Smokey Bear Blvd

Concord, NH 03301, USA

Provider
$300
** If your department needs to pay by check, please fill out this form instead, and an invoice will be sent via PayPal --> https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc7QcwPMtQFg4iaYPYUTMcmgQGJx9ugNquBmrTH4E46HJqp4Q/viewform?usp=header
K9 Handler
$150
** If your department needs to pay by check, please fill out this form instead, and an invoice will be sent via PayPal --> https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc7QcwPMtQFg4iaYPYUTMcmgQGJx9ugNquBmrTH4E46HJqp4Q/viewform?usp=header

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!