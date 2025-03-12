June 2025 NH Operational K9 Prerequisite Protocol Course

** If your department needs to pay by check, please fill out this form instead, and an invoice will be sent via PayPal --> https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc7QcwPMtQFg4iaYPYUTMcmgQGJx9ugNquBmrTH4E46HJqp4Q/viewform?usp=header

** If your department needs to pay by check, please fill out this form instead, and an invoice will be sent via PayPal --> https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc7QcwPMtQFg4iaYPYUTMcmgQGJx9ugNquBmrTH4E46HJqp4Q/viewform?usp=header

More details...