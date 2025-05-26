June 2025 Rascal Unit: Female Cat FULL

You MUST add this option to the cart to reserve a spot. If this option is sold out, all spots are full.
This includes:
1 Female Spay ($60)
WCHS Administrative Fee ($25)
This is for *one* cat. You must complete additional purchases for additional animals.
Please select additional options for this animal below.
Additional oral pain meds (3 days)*
$10
*Price, type of product & availability varies.
Ear Tip (TNR/Feral)
Free
There is no fee for this.
Buster Collar (E-Collar)
$15
Optional. This is highly recommended by Rascal Unit and is part of the recovery instructions they provide. If you do not have an e-collar of your own, Rascal Unit highly recommends reserving one.
Vaccination: Rabies
$10
This is REQUIRED if you do not have proof of Rabies Vaccination. Proof of Rabies must be emailed ahead of time to [email protected], or a physical copy must be presented at pick up. If no proof is presented, Rascal Unit is required to vaccinate.
Vaccination: FVRCP
$14
Optional.
Vaccination: Leukemia
$20
Optional.
Identification: Microchip
$30
Optional.
Dental
$200
The average range of a cat dental is $100-$300. Overpayments will be refunded. Additional costs may be paid upon pickup via cash or card.
Labwork: Pre-Anesthesia Bloodwork
$60
Optional.
Labwork: Junior Wellness Profile (Outside Lab)
$85
Optional.
Labwork: Senior Wellness Profile (Outside Lab)
$129
Optional.
Labwork: FeLV/FIV Test
$35
Optional.
Labwork: Fecal Examination
$40
Optional.
Parasite Control: Broad spectrum Dewormer*
Free
*Price, type of product & availability varies. You will be billed for this upon pickup.
Parasite Control: Heartworm Prevention*
Free
*Price, type of product & availability varies. You will be billed for this upon pickup.
Parasite Control: Flea/Tick Control*
Free
*Price, type of product & availability varies. You will be billed for this upon pickup.
Parasite Control: Ear Clean/Mite Treatment
$15
Optional.
