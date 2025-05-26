Wayne County Humane Society

Wayne County Humane Society

June 2025 Rascal Unit: Female Dog - FULL

1161 Mechanicsburg Rd

Wooster, OH 44691, USA

Female Dog Spay **MUST BE SELECTED**
$115

You MUST add this option to the cart to reserve a spot. If this option is sold out, all spots are full. This includes: 1 Female Dog Spay ($90) Includes 3 days of pain meds WCHS Administrative Fee ($25) The base cost is for dogs up to 40 pounds. Please choose your dog's weight from the options below to pay the additional cost as needed. Incorrect weight payments will be charged or refunded. This is for *one* dog. You must complete additional purchases for additional animals. Please select additional options for this animal below.

Choose Weight - MUST CHOOSE 1 WEIGHT OPTION: Under 40 Pounds
Free

There is no additional fee for dogs under 40 pounds. The base cost is for dogs up to 40 pounds. Please choose your dog's weight from the options below to pay the additional cost as needed. Incorrect weight payments will be charged or refunded.

Choose Weight: 40.1-80 - MUST CHOOSE 1 WEIGHT OPTION
$15

The base cost is for dogs up to 40 pounds. Please choose your dog's weight from the options below to pay the additional cost as needed. Incorrect weight payments will be charged or refunded. 40.1-80 pounds = + $15

Choose Weight: 80.1-100 - MUST CHOOSE 1 WEIGHT OPTION
$40

The base cost is for dogs up to 40 pounds. Please choose your dog's weight from the options below to pay the additional cost as needed. Incorrect weight payments will be charged or refunded. 80.1-100 = +$40

Choose Weight: 100.1+ - MUST CHOOSE 1 WEIGHT OPTION
$55

The base cost is for dogs up to 40 pounds. Please choose your dog's weight from the options below to pay the additional cost as needed. Incorrect weight payments will be charged or refunded. 100.1+ = +$55

Buster Collar (E-Collar)
$15

Optional. This is highly recommended by Rascal Unit and is part of the recovery instructions they provide. If you do not have an e-collar of your own, Rascal Unit highly recommends reserving one.

Identification: Microchip
$30

Optional.

Vaccination: Rabies
$10

This is REQUIRED if you do not have proof of Rabies Vaccination. Proof of Rabies must be emailed ahead of time to [email protected], or a physical copy must be presented at pick up. If no proof is presented, Rascal Unit is required to vaccinate.

Vaccination: DHLPP
$16

Optional.

Vaccination: Bordetella
$15

Optional.

Vaccination: Lyme
$33

Optional.

Vaccination: Influenza
$42

Optional.

Dental
$200

The average range of a dog dental is $100-$300. Overpayments will be refunded. Additional costs may be paid upon pickup via cash or card.

Labwork: Pre-Anesthesia Bloodwork (chem only)
$60

Optional.

Junior Wellness Profile (Sent to Lab)
$93

Optional.

Senior Wellness Profile (Sent to Lab)
$135

Optional.

Labwork: Heartworm/Lyme/Anaplasma/Ehrlichia
$30

Optional.

Labwork: Fecal Examination
$40

Optional.

Parasite Control: Broad spectrum Dewormer*
Free

*Price, type of product & availability varies. You will be billed for this upon pickup. Optional.

Parasite Control: Heartworm Prevention*
Free

*Price, type of product & availability varies. You will be billed for this upon pickup. Optional.

Parasite Control: Flea/Tick Control*
Free

*Price, type of product & availability varies. You will be billed for this upon pickup. Optional.

Sedation post-recovery: Trazodone
$15

Optional.

