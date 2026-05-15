The Womans Club Of Dayton Foundation

Hosted by

The Womans Club Of Dayton Foundation

About this event

June 2026 Afternoon Tea

225 N Ludlow St

Dayton, OH 45402, USA

DWC Member Admission
$38

Admission for one DWC member to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club.

DWC Member Admission (Vegetarian)
$43

Vegetarian admission for one DWC member to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club. Dietary accommodations require an additional charge to help cover the cost of separate ingredients and preparation.

DWC Member Admission (Gluten-free)
$43

Gluten-free admission for one DWC member to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club. Dietary accommodations require an additional charge to help cover the cost of separate ingredients and preparation.

General Admission
$45

Admission for one person to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club.

General Admission (Vegetarian)
$50

Admission for one person (vegetarian option) to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club. Dietary accommodations require an additional charge to help cover the cost of separate ingredients and preparation.

General Admission (Gluten-free)
$50

Admission for one person (gluten-free option) to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club. Dietary accommodations require an additional charge to help cover the cost of separate ingredients and preparation.

Children 10 & under
$25

Admission for one child (10 & under) to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club.

Children 10 & under (Vegetarian)
$30

Vegetarian admission for one child (10 & under) to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club. Dietary accommodations require an additional charge to help cover the cost of separate ingredients and preparation.

Children 10 & under (Gluten-free)
$30

Gluten-free admission for one child (10 & under) to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club. Dietary accommodations require an additional charge to help cover the cost of separate ingredients and preparation.

Children 3 & under
Free

Seat for one child (3 & under) to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club. NOTE: Seat only; no food provided (may share from adult’s service).

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