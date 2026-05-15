June 2026 Afternoon Tea

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Admission for one DWC member to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club.
Vegetarian admission for one DWC member to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club. Dietary accommodations require an additional charge to help cover the cost of separate ingredients and preparation.
Gluten-free admission for one DWC member to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club. Dietary accommodations require an additional charge to help cover the cost of separate ingredients and preparation.
Admission for one person to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club.
Admission for one person (vegetarian option) to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club. Dietary accommodations require an additional charge to help cover the cost of separate ingredients and preparation.
Admission for one person (gluten-free option) to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club. Dietary accommodations require an additional charge to help cover the cost of separate ingredients and preparation.
Admission for one child (10 & under) to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club.
Vegetarian admission for one child (10 & under) to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club. Dietary accommodations require an additional charge to help cover the cost of separate ingredients and preparation.
Gluten-free admission for one child (10 & under) to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club. Dietary accommodations require an additional charge to help cover the cost of separate ingredients and preparation.
Seat for one child (3 & under) to the June High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club. NOTE: Seat only; no food provided (may share from adult’s service).
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