LCC EAC

Hosted by

LCC EAC
Sales closed

June 2026 EAC Parking Auction

EAC #1
$40

Starting bid

EAC #2
$40

Starting bid

EAC #3
$40

Starting bid

EAC #4
$40

Starting bid

EAC #5
$40

Starting bid

EAC #6
$40

Starting bid

EAC #7
$40

Starting bid

EAC #8
$40

Starting bid

EAC #9
$40

Starting bid

EAC #10
$40

Starting bid

Pay it Forward #1
$30

Starting bid

Food trucks will be scheduled at least once this month. EAC will contact you with dates once they are known.

Pay it Forward #2
$30

Starting bid

Food trucks will be scheduled at least once this month. EAC will contact you with dates once they are known.

Charitable Giving #1
$30

Starting bid

Food trucks will be scheduled at least once this month. EAC will contact you with dates once they are known.

Charitable Giving #2
$30

Starting bid

Food trucks will be scheduled at least once this month. EAC will contact you with dates once they are known.

Back to Basics #1
$30

Starting bid

Food trucks will be scheduled at least once this month. EAC will contact you with dates once they are known.

Back to Basics #2
$30

Starting bid

Food trucks will be scheduled at least once this month. EAC will contact you with dates once they are known.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!