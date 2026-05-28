June 2026 NACPM Auction

Lovingly prepared and donated by Jacqueline Thomas, Maternal Health Advocate and CEO of Vet-Her-An Enterprises of New Mexico, this welcome baby and postpartum basket includes all the sweet extras that everything a new parent could want! Inside this bountiful basket: 10 disposable diapers, wipes, 2 disposable postpartum pants, 1 waterproof bed mat, a cute baby toothbrush, 2 shower steamers and a facemask for the new parent, baby socks, washcloth, 1 homemade tealight candle, a handmade relaxing lavender pouch, burpcloths and/or a belly beltwarmer, nail files, lip balm, and newborn mittens, plus a plush unicorn, as unique as is the postpartum experience. The little things that encourage 5 days in the bed, 5 days on the bed, and 5 days near the bed. A charming and considerate gift for a client, new parents to be, or the someone who needs that extra love and pampering support.