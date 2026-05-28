National Association of Certified Professional Midwives

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National Association of Certified Professional Midwives

About this event

Sales closed

June 2026 NACPM Auction

Welcome Baby and Postpartum Basket item
Welcome Baby and Postpartum Basket item
Welcome Baby and Postpartum Basket item
Welcome Baby and Postpartum Basket item
Welcome Baby and Postpartum Basket
$40

Starting bid

Lovingly prepared and donated by Jacqueline Thomas, Maternal Health Advocate and CEO of Vet-Her-An Enterprises of New Mexico, this welcome baby and postpartum basket includes all the sweet extras that everything a new parent could want! Inside this bountiful basket: 10 disposable diapers, wipes, 2 disposable postpartum pants, 1 waterproof bed mat, a cute baby toothbrush, 2 shower steamers and a facemask for the new parent, baby socks, washcloth, 1 homemade tealight candle, a handmade relaxing lavender pouch, burpcloths and/or a belly beltwarmer, nail files, lip balm, and newborn mittens, plus a plush unicorn, as unique as is the postpartum experience. The little things that encourage 5 days in the bed, 5 days on the bed, and 5 days near the bed. A charming and considerate gift for a client, new parents to be, or the someone who needs that extra love and pampering support.

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