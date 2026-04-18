Les Dames d'Escoffier Dallas

Hosted by

Les Dames d'Escoffier Dallas

About this event

June 2026 - Potluck and General Meeting

1701 N Market St

Dallas, TX 75202, USA

RSVP- yes
Free

Click Here to add what you are bringing to the potluck: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/11byV1rrB5yJQHQDXgL0lFn_6lz_v4mM-yOg92PQSKhs/edit?gid=0#gid=0

RSVP- no
Free

This serves as your request for an excused absence. Reminder: Emeritus members are not required to attend.

Per standing rules: If the member must miss a required event, an excused absence will be
granted by the President ONLY if the member communicates the reason for
absence prior to the RSVP deadline. The absence must be made up by attending
a LDE Dallas Chapter hosted event.

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