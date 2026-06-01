NC Composting Council

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NC Composting Council

About this event

June 2026 Sustainable Spirits & Plant Swap at Mad Mole Brewing: 6/25

6309 Boathouse Rd unit c

Wilmington, NC 28403, USA

General Admission- June 2026 Sustainable Spirits
Free

The NC Composting Council (NCCC) is a (501c3) nonprofit and membership-based organization dedicated to the development, expansion, and promotion of composting across North Carolina. We are part of a growing network of people and organizations collaborating with the US Composting Council (USCC). This event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged. As a grassroots organization, donations have a significant impact on our work.

Become a NCCC Supporting Member
$25

Attend the May Sustainable Spirits and become a Supporting-Member of the NCCC. This level of membership supports the important work of the NC Composting Council, including our advocacy, education and outreach efforts.


Individual Supporters receive a discount to NCCC's Annual Meeting, held each June in Raleigh. Supporting memberships are valid for one calendar year. This membership-level does not include a US Composting Council Membership. Please visit https://www.compostingcouncil.org/page/MemberJoin to learn more about USCC-NCCC membership.

Add a donation for NC Composting Council

$

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