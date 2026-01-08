American Hop Museum

Hosted by

American Hop Museum

About this event

June 23 2026 American Hop Museum Golf Tournament

1250 Rocky Ford Rd

Toppenish, WA 98948, USA

Refreshment Cart Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Be on the move throughout the tournament, quenching the thirst of all golfers! As the Beverage Cart Sponsor, you’ll receive event-day recognition, 12 months of visibility as a museum sponsor, and entry for four golfers.


Your support keeps both our guests happy and having fun as they celebrate the future of hop history.

Hole-in-One Sponsor
$2,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Take a big swing for hop history! This premier sponsorship includes event-day recognition, 12 months of premier visibility as a museum sponsor, and entry for four golfers. Your support helps preserve America’s hop story—one unforgettable shot at a time.



Sponsor agrees to purchase Hole-In-One insurance for $25,000.

Lunch Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Fuel the fun and the fellowship! As the Lunch Sponsor, you’ll receive event-day recognition, 12 months of visibility as a museum sponsor, and entry for four golfers.


Your support nourishes both our guests and the future of hop history.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Be seen all around the course! This sponsorship includes event-day advertising on golf carts, 12 months of recognition as a museum sponsor, and entry for four golfers.


A moving show of support for preserving America’s hop story.

Heritage Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Stand at the heart of the event. Heritage Sponsors receive event-day recognition, 12 months of visibility as a museum sponsor, and entry for four golfers.


Your support helps keep hop history strong and growing.

Prize Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Help make the wins memorable!


This sponsorship includes event-day recognition, the opportunity to provide branded merchandise during the awards ceremony, 12 months of visibility as a museum sponsor, and entry for four golfers.


Bring your own "merch" if you wish!

Driving Range Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Get golfers warmed up before the first tee!


This sponsorship includes event-day recognition as the Driving Range Sponsor, 12 months of visibility as a museum sponsor, and entry for four golfers.


A great way to be seen right from the start.

Harvest Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Join the team that makes it all happen. This sponsorship includes 12 months of visibility as a museum sponsor and entry for four golfers. A meaningful way to support the museum and this special event.

Event Sponsor
$1,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A great way to show your support. This sponsorship includes 12 months of visibility as a museum sponsor and entry for four golfers. Every sponsor plays an important role in preserving America’s hop story.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!