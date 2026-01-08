June 23 2026 American Hop Museum Golf Tournament

Hosted by
Be on the move throughout the tournament, quenching the thirst of all golfers! As the Beverage Cart Sponsor, you’ll receive event-day recognition, 12 months of visibility as a museum sponsor, and entry for four golfers.
Your support keeps both our guests happy and having fun as they celebrate the future of hop history.
Take a big swing for hop history! This premier sponsorship includes event-day recognition, 12 months of premier visibility as a museum sponsor, and entry for four golfers. Your support helps preserve America’s hop story—one unforgettable shot at a time.
Sponsor agrees to purchase Hole-In-One insurance for $25,000.
Fuel the fun and the fellowship! As the Lunch Sponsor, you’ll receive event-day recognition, 12 months of visibility as a museum sponsor, and entry for four golfers.
Your support nourishes both our guests and the future of hop history.
Be seen all around the course! This sponsorship includes event-day advertising on golf carts, 12 months of recognition as a museum sponsor, and entry for four golfers.
A moving show of support for preserving America’s hop story.
Stand at the heart of the event. Heritage Sponsors receive event-day recognition, 12 months of visibility as a museum sponsor, and entry for four golfers.
Your support helps keep hop history strong and growing.
Help make the wins memorable!
This sponsorship includes event-day recognition, the opportunity to provide branded merchandise during the awards ceremony, 12 months of visibility as a museum sponsor, and entry for four golfers.
Bring your own "merch" if you wish!
Get golfers warmed up before the first tee!
This sponsorship includes event-day recognition as the Driving Range Sponsor, 12 months of visibility as a museum sponsor, and entry for four golfers.
A great way to be seen right from the start.
Join the team that makes it all happen. This sponsorship includes 12 months of visibility as a museum sponsor and entry for four golfers. A meaningful way to support the museum and this special event.
A great way to show your support. This sponsorship includes 12 months of visibility as a museum sponsor and entry for four golfers. Every sponsor plays an important role in preserving America’s hop story.
