June 25 2025 AHM Golf Tournament

Hole-In-One sponsor includes event advertising, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor, and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
* Sponsor agrees to purchase Hole-In-One insurance for $25,000
Hole-In-One sponsor includes event advertising, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor, and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
* Sponsor agrees to purchase Hole-In-One insurance for $25,000
Prize Sponsor
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
Prize sponsor includes event advertising, ability to provide branded merchandise during award ceremony, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor, and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Prize sponsor includes event advertising, ability to provide branded merchandise during award ceremony, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor, and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Refreshment Cart Sponsor
$2,800
groupTicketCaption
Refreshment Cart sponsor includes event advertising on the refreshment carts during the tournament, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor, and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
*Sponsor agrees to provide 2 refreshment carts to carry complimentary beverages to teams during the tournament. Carts to be driven by American Hop Museum employees.
Refreshment Cart sponsor includes event advertising on the refreshment carts during the tournament, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor, and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
*Sponsor agrees to provide 2 refreshment carts to carry complimentary beverages to teams during the tournament. Carts to be driven by American Hop Museum employees.
Lunch Sponsor
$2,200
groupTicketCaption
Lunch sponsor includes event appreciation as lunch sponsor, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor, and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Lunch sponsor includes event appreciation as lunch sponsor, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor, and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,200
groupTicketCaption
Golf Cart sponsor includes event advertising on the golf carts, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor, and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Golf Cart sponsor includes event advertising on the golf carts, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor, and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Event Sponsor
$2,200
groupTicketCaption
Event sponsor includes event advertising, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Event sponsor includes event advertising, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Driving Range Sponsor
$1,700
groupTicketCaption
Driving Range sponsor includes event advertising as the driving range sponsor, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor, and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Driving Range sponsor includes event advertising as the driving range sponsor, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor, and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Event Sponsor
$1,200
groupTicketCaption
Event sponsor includes 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Event sponsor includes 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Event Sponsor
$800
groupTicketCaption
Event sponsor includes 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Event sponsor includes 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.