June 25 2025 AHM Golf Tournament

1250 Rocky Ford Rd

Toppenish, WA 98948

Hole-in-One Sponsor
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
Hole-In-One sponsor includes event advertising, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor, and entry to the event for four (4) golfers. * Sponsor agrees to purchase Hole-In-One insurance for $25,000
Prize Sponsor
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
Prize sponsor includes event advertising, ability to provide branded merchandise during award ceremony, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor, and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Refreshment Cart Sponsor
$2,800
groupTicketCaption
Refreshment Cart sponsor includes event advertising on the refreshment carts during the tournament, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor, and entry to the event for four (4) golfers. *Sponsor agrees to provide 2 refreshment carts to carry complimentary beverages to teams during the tournament. Carts to be driven by American Hop Museum employees.
Lunch Sponsor
$2,200
groupTicketCaption
Lunch sponsor includes event appreciation as lunch sponsor, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor, and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,200
groupTicketCaption
Golf Cart sponsor includes event advertising on the golf carts, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor, and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Event Sponsor
$2,200
groupTicketCaption
Event sponsor includes event advertising, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Driving Range Sponsor
$1,700
groupTicketCaption
Driving Range sponsor includes event advertising as the driving range sponsor, 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor, and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Event Sponsor
$1,200
groupTicketCaption
Event sponsor includes 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
Event Sponsor
$800
groupTicketCaption
Event sponsor includes 12 months advertising as a museum sponsor and entry to the event for four (4) golfers.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing