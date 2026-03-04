June 26, 2026 Women-Only Drop-In

RELEASE OF LIABILIBTY AND ASSUMPTION OF RISK. In consideration for purchasing this ticket to and participating in the Women’s Hockey Outreach Association of Houston (WHOAH) women's drop-in skate, you agree as follows:

1. A significant risk of injury in this skate exists; and

2. You KNOWINGLY AND FREELY ASSUME ALL SUCH RISKS, known and unknown, EVEN IF ARISING FROM THE NEGLIGENCE OF THE RELEASEES or others and assume full responsibility for your participation; and,

3. You, for yourself and on behalf of your heirs, assigns, personal representatives and next of kin, HEREBY RELEASE WHOAH, its officers, officials, agents and/or employees, other participants, sponsoring agencies, sponsors, advertisers, and, if applicable, owners and lessors of premises used to conduct the event (“Releasees”), WITH RESPECT TO ANY AND ALL INJURY, DISABLILITY, DEATH, or loss or damage to incident to your participation in this program, WHETHER ARISING FROM THE NEGLIGENCE OF THE RELEASEES OR OTHERWISE, to the fullest extent permitted by law.

4. You, for yourself and on behalf of your heirs, assigns, personal representatives and next of kin, HEREBY INDEMNIFY AND HOLD HARMLESS all the above Releases from any and all liabilities incident to your involvement or participation in these programs, EVEN IF ARISING FROM THEIR NEGLIGENCE, to the fullest extent permitted by law.

YOU ALSO AGREE THAT YOU HAVE READ THIS RELEASE OF LIABILITY AND ASSUMPTION OF RISK AGREEMENT, FULLY UNDERSTAND ITS TERMS, AND UNDERSTAND THAT YOU HAVE GIVEN UP SUBSTANTIAL RIGHTS VOLUNTARILY WITHOUT ANY INDUCEMENT.