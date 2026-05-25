June 5th Deloitte Mentorship Event

Reserved Seating — Met with Garri Rivkin



Select this ticket only if Garri Rivkin personally told you that you were approved to attend A Morning at Deloitte.

This ticket is reserved for participants who already met with Garri and received approval to attend the event.

Please do not select any additional ticket categories if you are selecting this ticket.



Registrations submitted through this category are subject to verification. If we cannot confirm that you met with Garri and were approved to attend, your registration may be reassigned or moved to the wait list.