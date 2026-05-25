June 5th Deloitte Mentorship Event

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Reserved Seating — Met with Garri Rivkin
Select this ticket only if Garri Rivkin personally told you that you were approved to attend A Morning at Deloitte.
This ticket is reserved for participants who already met with Garri and received approval to attend the event.
Please do not select any additional ticket categories if you are selecting this ticket.
Registrations submitted through this category are subject to verification. If we cannot confirm that you met with Garri and were approved to attend, your registration may be reassigned or moved to the wait list.
Request admission to A Morning at Deloitte.
Select this ticket only if:
• You did not meet with Garri Rivkin
• The “Met with Garri” ticket does not apply to you
• General Admission tickets are still available
Please select only one ticket category.
If you select multiple ticket categories, your registration may automatically be moved to the wait list while our team reviews your submission.
If you have participated in The City Tutors community and would like to strengthen your chances of attending, you may still schedule a meeting with Garri Rivkin before Wednesday, May 27.
Garri’s Calendly: https://calendly.com/grivkin
Join the wait list for A Morning at Deloitte.
Select this ticket only if General Admission tickets are sold out and you would still like to be considered for the event.
If spots become available, The City Tutors team may contact waitlisted participants directly in the order registrations were received.
Please select only one ticket category. Participants who select multiple ticket categories may automatically be moved to the wait list while registrations are reviewed.
You may still strengthen your chances of attending by scheduling a meeting with Garri Rivkin before Wednesday, May 27.
This ticket is reserved for participants who attended The People Side of Work on May 26, either in person or on Zoom.
Priority consideration for A Morning at Deloitte is being given to attendees of today’s event.
If you attended today’s program and would like to claim your priority access spot, please complete this registration form by 8:00 PM ET tonight.
Attendance will be verified before final confirmation.
Please select only one ticket category. Participants who select multiple ticket categories may automatically be moved to the wait list while registrations are reviewed.
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