Florida State Leadership Conference

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Florida State Leadership Conference

About this event

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June 6th In-Person MIP Certification Training

2450 First St

Fort Myers, FL 33901, USA

In Person MIP Certification Training
$20

Participants will attend In Person MIP Certification Training (Zetas Only)


🗓️ Registration Deadline: Wednesday June 3, 2026 at 11:59 PM or once capacity reaches 150 participants, whichever comes first.


Participants must arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the start time. 


Light refreshments are included for all attendees.


No refunds will be given. You may transfer your registration.

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