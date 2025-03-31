June - Brushstrokes & Burros Painting Workshop with Terry Greene

Paint, Sip, & Support: A Donkey-Inspired Art Workshop! Connect with nature and our gentle rescued donkeys at Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary. Local Artist, Terry Greene will guide you in creating your own expressive painting, while you enjoy donated wine, a delicious lunch and delightful dessert from Sauceltion Winery, Burgers & More + Hubbalicious Sweet Shop! Your participation directly supports our donkeys' care. Limited easels available! 21+ only.

Paint, Sip, & Support: A Donkey-Inspired Art Workshop! Connect with nature and our gentle rescued donkeys at Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary. Local Artist, Terry Greene will guide you in creating your own expressive painting, while you enjoy donated wine, a delicious lunch and delightful dessert from Sauceltion Winery, Burgers & More + Hubbalicious Sweet Shop! Your participation directly supports our donkeys' care. Limited easels available! 21+ only.

More details...