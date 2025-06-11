June: Find A Friend Friday

Enter your dish for just a $10 donation and show off your culinary skills to the community! As a chef, you will compete for the title while tasting various other culinary offerings. Your dish will be an integral part of the evening’s festivities, and you will also have the chance to vote for the People’s Choice award, adding to the event’s excitement! Chef Guidelines: 1. Dish Preparation: Each dish submitted should be prepared in a clean and safe environment. Use proper food handling practices, including washing your hands and gloves when necessary. 2. Allergy Awareness: Use no peanuts, tree nuts, shellfish, or other common allergens in your dish. Clearly label all ingredients to inform those with dietary restrictions. 3. Portion Sizes: Prepare enough to serve a designated amount of samples (e.g., enough to serve 30-50 tasters) to guarantee everyone at the event has the opportunity to enjoy your creation. 4. Original Recipes: Dishes should reflect your creativity! While variations of classic recipes are welcome, ensure your dish is a unique adaptation or original creation. 5. Visual Presentation: Pay attention to the aesthetic appeal of your dish. An attractive presentation can enhance the overall experience and enjoyment for tasters. 6. Voting Guidelines: After tasting all entries, you can vote for the People’s Choice award. Remember that each individual, including chefs, may only vote once. You may NOT VOTE for your own dish 7. Encouraging Atmosphere: Maintain a friendly and supportive atmosphere during the event 8. Behavior and Conduct: Be courteous and respectful to all participants and attendees, fostering a community spirit throughout the event. 9. Health and Safety Protocols: Adhere to any local health and safety guidelines that may be in effect during the event, including social distancing or mask-wearing if necessary. 10. Cleanup Responsibilities: Clean your cooking area and tidy the space after the event. 11. Communication: Be reachable by event organizers in case any concerns or adjustments are needed during the event.

