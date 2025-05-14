June is for the Sacred Heart of Jesus...TAKE JUNE BACK!
3' x 5' Sacred Heart Flag
$24
300D FABRIC (3x stronger than 100D)
Flags can be picked up from the office. Please present your purchase receipt at pickup.
tradflags.com sells these for $39.99! They offered us a very generous 40% discount that we're passing on to the St. Joseph's faithful!
Click here for a complete product description or to support tradflags.com:
https://tradflags.com/product/june-most-sacred-heart-of-jesus-flag/
12" x 18" Garden Flag (stand included)
$20
DOUBLE SIDED (stand included)
Flags can be picked up from the office. Please present your purchase receipt at pickup.
tradflags.com sells these for $26.99! They offered us a very generous 40% discount that we're passing on to the St. Joseph's faithful!
Click here for a complete product description or to support tradflags.com:
https://tradflags.com/product/june-most-sacred-heart-of-jesus-garden-flag/
** DONATE A 3' x 5' FLAG **
$18
** 100D **
If you'd like to purchase flags for the HNS men to hand out at diocesan parishes, select this item and enter a quantity. If you'd like to purchase a flag for yourself, please use the option above.
** DONATE A 12" x 18" GARDEN FLAG **
$12
** SINGLE SIDED (NO STAND) **
If you'd like to purchase garden flags for the HNS men to hand out at diocesan parishes, select this item and enter a quantity. If you'd like to purchase a garden flag for yourself, please use the option above.
