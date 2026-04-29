June Makers Mart





This fee helps us plan the day, confirms your participation, and supports Flatwater’s scholarship fund.





Makers will keep 100% of their sales. Flatwater Collective will not take a percentage of sales from participating makers.





If you’re able, you’ll also have the option to make an additional donation to the scholarship fund when you register.

What’s Included

Your maker spot includes space to display and sell your creations during the Makers Mart.





Makers are responsible for bringing their own table, display materials, payment system, and any supplies needed for their setup.





Maker spot fees are non-refundable.