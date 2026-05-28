Hosted by

Crittendon Sports

About this event

June Mile High Elite 2026 Practice fee

13380 Yosemite St

Thornton, CO 80602, USA

7th Grade MHE team practice fee & Late fee
$105

7th grade ALL Practices at RRHS




Wednesday June 3rd 7-830

Monday June 8th 630-8pm

Wednesday June 10th 630-8pm

Monday June 15th 630-8pm

Wednesday June 17th 630-8pm

Monday June 22nd 630-8pm

Wednesday June 24th 630-8pm
















4/5th grade MHE practice fee & late fee
$90

4/5th grade team all practices at RRHS


Wednesday June 3rd 7-8

Monday June 8th 530-630

Wednesday June 10th 530-630

Monday June 15th 530-630

Wednesday June 17th 530-630

Monday June 22nd 530-630

Wednesday June 24th 530-630















Practice fee individual practice
$15
Add a donation for Crittendon Sports

$

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