June Mile High Elite 2026 Practice fee

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7th grade ALL Practices at RRHS
Wednesday June 3rd 7-830
Monday June 8th 630-8pm
Wednesday June 10th 630-8pm
Monday June 15th 630-8pm
Wednesday June 17th 630-8pm
Monday June 22nd 630-8pm
Wednesday June 24th 630-8pm
4/5th grade team all practices at RRHS
Wednesday June 3rd 7-8
Monday June 8th 530-630
Wednesday June 10th 530-630
Monday June 15th 530-630
Wednesday June 17th 530-630
Monday June 22nd 530-630
Wednesday June 24th 530-630
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