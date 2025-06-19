Bear Valley Springs Womens Club
June - No Shows
29541 Rollingoak Dr
Tehachapi, CA 93561, USA
Protein Plate
$21
Grilled Chicken and Chef's Choice Vegetables
Wedge Salad
$11
Iceberg wedge, bacon, red onion, tomato, and blue cheese crumbles (choice of dressing)
Wedge Salad with Chicken
$17
Iceberg wedge, bacon, red onion, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and grilled chicken (choice of dressing)
Pork Schnitzel
$19
Breadcrumb crusted fried pork schnitzel topped with an arugula, bacon, pickled red onion, shaved parmesan and sliced apple salad tossed in a bacon vinaigrette
Hamburger and French Fries
$18
Burger patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, served on a Brioche bun with house sauce. Served with French Fries
