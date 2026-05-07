June Produce Distribution

Our Whole Produce Box is a generous, ever-changing assortment of rescued fruits and vegetables—up to 70 lbs of fresh, nutritious produce that might otherwise go to waste. Each box is filled with a seasonal mix of farm-fresh items, ranging from everyday staples to unique finds, all carefully selected to support healthy meals for individuals and families.

By participating, you’re not only gaining access to a substantial supply of fresh food, but also helping reduce food waste and support a more sustainable, community-driven food system. Quantities and contents vary based on availability, making each box a surprise harvest with incredible value.

Perfect for families, meal prepping, or sharing within your community.