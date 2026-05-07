The Secret Garden Collective

Hosted by

The Secret Garden Collective

About this event

June Produce Distribution

1261 E Mt Lemmon Hwy

Oracle, AZ 85623, USA

Whole Produce Box
$15

Our Whole Produce Box is a generous, ever-changing assortment of rescued fruits and vegetables—up to 70 lbs of fresh, nutritious produce that might otherwise go to waste. Each box is filled with a seasonal mix of farm-fresh items, ranging from everyday staples to unique finds, all carefully selected to support healthy meals for individuals and families.

By participating, you’re not only gaining access to a substantial supply of fresh food, but also helping reduce food waste and support a more sustainable, community-driven food system. Quantities and contents vary based on availability, making each box a surprise harvest with incredible value.

Perfect for families, meal prepping, or sharing within your community.

Half Produce Box
$8

Our Half Produce Box offers the same great variety and quality as our full box, just in a smaller size—up to 35 lbs of rescued fruits and vegetables. Each box includes a fresh, seasonal mix of produce, from everyday staples to occasional unique finds, all sourced to reduce food waste and support community access to nutritious food.

It’s a perfect option for smaller households or anyone looking to enjoy fresh, affordable produce without committing to a larger quantity. Contents vary based on availability, making each box a unique and abundant selection with every pickup.

Add a donation for The Secret Garden Collective

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!