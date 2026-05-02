June "Try It" 1-Day Pottery Workshop

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Discover the magic of the pottery wheel in this hands-on class designed for beginners and those looking to refine their skills. The price is for one class only and includes clay, all firings, and glaze, as well as one-on-one instruction from an experienced potter.
Discover the magic of the pottery wheel in this hands-on class designed for beginners and those looking to refine their skills. The price is for one class only and includes clay, all firings, and glaze, as well as one-on-one instruction from an experienced potter.
$
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