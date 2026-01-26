2026 Juneteenth

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About this event
● Tents must be 10’x10’ or smaller, payable to the PRC Juneteenth Celebration Committee
● Your spot is not confirmed until payment is received.
● Valid Photo ID (i.e. Driver's license, State ID, Passport) is required on day of event
● The event’s rain date is Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 4 PM to 8 PM.
● Vendors must provide all necessary equipment (tables, chairs, tents/tent weights, etc.) Electricity is not available.
● All vendors selling food are required to be licensed with their respective State Health Department. A copy of your state/county health certificate and Certificate of Insurance is required and must be visible. Any vendor serving food without the certificate will be asked to vacate.
● Only one independent dealer product of its kind (i.e. Paparazzi, Mary Kay) will be allowed.
● Check in before you attempt to set up. Vendors may check in and begin to set up at 1:00 PM. Set up must be completed by 3:00 PM. The festival begins immediately at 4:00 PM. All vendors should remain until the end of the event.
● Vendors must keep their space and the surrounding area clean and neat.
● Vendors are responsible for cleaning up all debris, such as boxes and trash.
● Vendors must police their area and safeguard their goods.
● Vendors exhibit at their own risk and assume all liability.
● The vendor fee is non-refundable except for cancellation by order of the Governor or the Borough.
**Only one vendor per space unless previously approved by the PRC Juneteenth committee. Any vendor found to be in violation will be asked to vacate.
THE PERMIT APPLICATIONS WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU. ONCE RECEIVED, PLEASE COMPLETE THEM AND SEND THEM WITH PAYMENTS DIRECTLY TO THE TOWNSHIP OF CINNAMINSON POLICE DEPARTMENT:
● $50.00 for the applicant.
● An additional fire permit is required by the Township of Cinnaminson Police Department. Both applications will be emailed to you by the PRC Juneteenth Committee after your response is received.
● All food vendors are required to be licensed with their respective State Health Department. A copy of your state/county health certificate and Certificate of Insurance is required and must be visible. Any vendor serving food without the certificate will be asked to vacate.
● The Police Dept has the discretion to deny an applicant upon discovery of a conviction or multiple arrests
● Any questions regarding the permit application and/or fee can be directed to Michelle Ray.
● Note: Submission of this application does not guarantee acceptance as a vendor. Once accepted, you will receive notification.
● Valid Photo ID (i.e. Driver's license, State ID, Passport) is required on day of event
● The event’s rain date is Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 4 PM to 8 PM.
● Vendors must provide all necessary equipment (tables, chairs, tents/tent weights, etc.) Electricity is not available.
● Only one independent dealer product of its kind will be allowed.
● Check in before you attempt to set up. Vendors may check in and begin to set up at 1:00 PM. Set up must be completed by 3:00 PM. The festival begins immediately at 4:00 PM. All vendors should remain until the end of the event.
● Vendors must keep their space and the surrounding area clean and neat.
● Vendors are responsible for cleaning up all debris, such as boxes and trash.
● Vendors must police their area and safeguard their goods.
● Vendors exhibit at their own risk and assume all liability.
● The vendor fee is non-refundable except for cancellation by order of the Governor or the Borough. **Only one vendor per space unless previously approved by the PRC Juneteenth committee. Any vendor found to be in violation will be asked to vacate.
● No fee for Non-Profit Organization Tables; 501c3 EIN is required
● Valid Photo ID (i.e. Driver's license, State ID, Passport) is required on day of event
● The event’s rain date is Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 4 PM to 8 PM.
● Vendors must provide all necessary equipment (tables, chairs, tents/tent weights, etc.) Electricity is not available.
● Only one independent dealer product of its kind will be allowed.
● Check in before you attempt to set up. Vendors may check in and begin to set up at 1:00 PM. Set up must be completed by 3:00 PM. The festival begins immediately at 4:00 PM. All vendors should remain until the end of the event.
● Vendors must keep their space and the surrounding area clean and neat.
● Vendors are responsible for cleaning up all debris, such as boxes and trash.
● Vendors must police their area and safeguard their goods.
● Vendors exhibit at their own risk and assume all liability.
● The vendor fee is non-refundable except for cancellation by order of the Governor or the Borough. **Only one vendor per space unless previously approved by the PRC Juneteenth committee. Any vendor found to be in violation will be asked to vacate.
We thank you for your time and effort to make this event culturally impactful! Organizers will contact you after registration to advise of event schedule and time slots
We appreciate and accept any amounts of donations to continue the growth of this impactful and inspirational event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!