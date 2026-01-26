2026 Juneteenth

● Tents must be 10’x10’ or smaller, payable to the PRC Juneteenth Celebration Committee

● Your spot is not confirmed until payment is received.

● Valid Photo ID (i.e. Driver's license, State ID, Passport) is required on day of event

● The event’s rain date is Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 4 PM to 8 PM.

● Vendors must provide all necessary equipment (tables, chairs, tents/tent weights, etc.) Electricity is not available.

● All vendors selling food are required to be licensed with their respective State Health Department. A copy of your state/county health certificate and Certificate of Insurance is required and must be visible. Any vendor serving food without the certificate will be asked to vacate.

● Only one independent dealer product of its kind (i.e. Paparazzi, Mary Kay) will be allowed.

● Check in before you attempt to set up. Vendors may check in and begin to set up at 1:00 PM. Set up must be completed by 3:00 PM. The festival begins immediately at 4:00 PM. All vendors should remain until the end of the event.

● Vendors must keep their space and the surrounding area clean and neat.

● Vendors are responsible for cleaning up all debris, such as boxes and trash.

● Vendors must police their area and safeguard their goods.

● Vendors exhibit at their own risk and assume all liability.

● The vendor fee is non-refundable except for cancellation by order of the Governor or the Borough.

**Only one vendor per space unless previously approved by the PRC Juneteenth committee. Any vendor found to be in violation will be asked to vacate.