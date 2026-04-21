Juneteenth Unity Celebration Presented By T.H.I.S

-10x10 vendor space for the Juneteenth Unity Celebration

-Set up time starting @ 10:00am

-Vendors must bring their own table and chairs.

-Tents are optional but recommended for outdoor setup.





Question or Other forms of payments Contact:901-791-1985 or PM





Vendor Information Reminder:





Please email your logo, business name, and phone number

📧 [email protected]





✅Food Truck Vendors Call Number listed below





For any questions or alternative payment options, please contact:

📞 901-791-1985 or send a PM





We look forward to working with you! ✨

-no refunds