Trinity Holistic Intervention Services

Hosted by

Trinity Holistic Intervention Services

About this event

Juneteenth Unity Celebration Presented By T.H.I.S

1444 E Shelby Dr

Memphis, TN 38116, USA

VENDOR SLOT
$65

-10x10 vendor space for the Juneteenth Unity Celebration

-Set up time starting @ 10:00am

-Vendors must bring their own table and chairs.

-Tents are optional but recommended for outdoor setup.


Question or Other forms of payments Contact:901-791-1985 or PM


Vendor Information Reminder:


Please email your logo, business name, and phone number

📧 [email protected]


✅Food Truck Vendors Call Number listed below


For any questions or alternative payment options, please contact:

📞 901-791-1985 or send a PM


We look forward to working with you! ✨

-no refunds

SUPPORT SPONSPOR
$100

-NAME ON EVENT SIGNAGE

-VERBAL RECOGNITION DURING EVENT

-SOCIAL MEDIA SHOUTOUT

-ACCESS TO VIP-ONLY AREAS

-NAME ON EVENT FLYER

-OPPURTUNITY TO SPEAK AT EVENT


Question or Other forms of payments Contact:901-791-1985 or PM


Vendor Information Reminder:


Please email your logo, business name, and phone number

📧 [email protected]


✅Food Truck Vendors Call Number listed below


For any questions or alternative payment options, please contact:

📞 901-791-1985 or send a PM


We look forward to working with you! ✨


-NO REFUNDS

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