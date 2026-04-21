Juneteenth Unity Celebration Presented By T.H.I.S

Hosted by
About this event
-10x10 vendor space for the Juneteenth Unity Celebration
-Set up time starting @ 10:00am
-Vendors must bring their own table and chairs.
-Tents are optional but recommended for outdoor setup.
Question or Other forms of payments Contact:901-791-1985 or PM
Vendor Information Reminder:
Please email your logo, business name, and phone number
✅Food Truck Vendors Call Number listed below
For any questions or alternative payment options, please contact:
📞 901-791-1985 or send a PM
We look forward to working with you! ✨
-no refunds
-NAME ON EVENT SIGNAGE
-VERBAL RECOGNITION DURING EVENT
-SOCIAL MEDIA SHOUTOUT
-ACCESS TO VIP-ONLY AREAS
-NAME ON EVENT FLYER
-OPPURTUNITY TO SPEAK AT EVENT
Question or Other forms of payments Contact:901-791-1985 or PM
Vendor Information Reminder:
Please email your logo, business name, and phone number
✅Food Truck Vendors Call Number listed below
For any questions or alternative payment options, please contact:
📞 901-791-1985 or send a PM
We look forward to working with you! ✨
-NO REFUNDS
$
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