Juneteenth 2025 Sponsorship

2550 Wilson St

Fairbanks, AK 99701, USA

Platinum Level Corporate Sponsor item
Platinum Level Corporate Sponsor
$1,000
Platinum Level Corporate Sponsors will receive: -Section of the Celebration Named after your Organization -Banner Hung on Celebration Stage -Vendor Booth with Canopy Included -Logo and Name advertised at the Juneteenth Celebration -Logo and Name recognized through Social Media and the Daily News Miner -Verbal recognition during Program
Gold Level Corporate Sponsor item
Gold Level Corporate Sponsor
$750
Gold Level Corporate Sponsors receive: -Sponsor-provided Banner Hung on Celebration Stage -Vendor Booth with Canopy Included -Logo and Name advertised at the Juneteenth Celebration -Logo and Name recognized through Social Media and the Daily News Miner -Verbal recognition during Program
Silver Level Corporate Sponsor item
Silver Level Corporate Sponsor
$500
Silver Level Corporate Sponsors receive: -Vendor Booth Included -Logo and Name advertised at the Juneteenth Celebration -Logo and Name recognized through Social Media and the Daily News Miner -Verbal recognition during Program
Community Partner item
Community Partner
$250
Community Partner sponsors receive: -Vendor Booth Included -Logo and Name advertised at the Juneteenth Celebration -Logo and Name recognized through Social Media and the Daily News Miner -Verbal recognition during Program
Friend of the NAACP item
Friend of the NAACP
$100
Friends of the NAACP receive: -Logo and Name recognized through Social Media and the Daily News Miner
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing