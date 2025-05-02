Juneteenth 2025 Sponsorship

Platinum Level Corporate Sponsors will receive:
-Section of the Celebration Named after your Organization
-Banner Hung on Celebration Stage
-Vendor Booth with Canopy Included
-Logo and Name advertised at the Juneteenth Celebration
-Logo and Name recognized through Social Media and the Daily News Miner
-Verbal recognition during Program
Platinum Level Corporate Sponsors will receive:
-Section of the Celebration Named after your Organization
-Banner Hung on Celebration Stage
-Vendor Booth with Canopy Included
-Logo and Name advertised at the Juneteenth Celebration
-Logo and Name recognized through Social Media and the Daily News Miner
-Verbal recognition during Program
Gold Level Corporate Sponsor
$750
Gold Level Corporate Sponsors receive:
-Sponsor-provided Banner Hung on Celebration Stage
-Vendor Booth with Canopy Included
-Logo and Name advertised at the Juneteenth Celebration
-Logo and Name recognized through Social Media and the Daily News Miner
-Verbal recognition during Program
Gold Level Corporate Sponsors receive:
-Sponsor-provided Banner Hung on Celebration Stage
-Vendor Booth with Canopy Included
-Logo and Name advertised at the Juneteenth Celebration
-Logo and Name recognized through Social Media and the Daily News Miner
-Verbal recognition during Program
Silver Level Corporate Sponsor
$500
Silver Level Corporate Sponsors receive:
-Vendor Booth Included
-Logo and Name advertised at the Juneteenth Celebration
-Logo and Name recognized through Social Media and the Daily News Miner
-Verbal recognition during Program
Silver Level Corporate Sponsors receive:
-Vendor Booth Included
-Logo and Name advertised at the Juneteenth Celebration
-Logo and Name recognized through Social Media and the Daily News Miner
-Verbal recognition during Program
Community Partner
$250
Community Partner sponsors receive:
-Vendor Booth Included
-Logo and Name advertised at the Juneteenth Celebration
-Logo and Name recognized through Social Media and the Daily News Miner
-Verbal recognition during Program
Community Partner sponsors receive:
-Vendor Booth Included
-Logo and Name advertised at the Juneteenth Celebration
-Logo and Name recognized through Social Media and the Daily News Miner
-Verbal recognition during Program
Friend of the NAACP
$100
Friends of the NAACP receive:
-Logo and Name recognized through Social Media and the Daily News Miner
Friends of the NAACP receive:
-Logo and Name recognized through Social Media and the Daily News Miner