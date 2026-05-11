Hinesville Alumnae Chapter

Hosted by

Hinesville Alumnae Chapter

About this event

Juneteenth All White Celebration

1020 Hero Rd

Fort Stewart, GA 31314, USA

General Admission
$40
VIP Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating, and the VIP experience. (Table of 8)

LaTanya Baker Honoree Guest Table
$40

Only for the (7) guests seated with honoree LaTanya Baker.

Kamaria Boston Honoree Guest Table
$40

Only for the (7) guests seated with honoree Kamaria Boston.

Joe Ford Honoree Guest Table
$40

Only for the (7) guests seated with honoree Joe Ford.

Rev. Dr. Alvin Jackson Honoree Guest Table
$40

Only for the (7) guests seated with honoree Rev. Dr. Alvin Jackson.

Deloris Mitchell Honoree Guest Table
$40

Only for the (7) guests seated with honoree Deloris Mitchell

Larry Murray Honoree Guest Table
$40

Only for the (7) guests seated with honoree Larry Murray.

Add a donation for Hinesville Alumnae Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!