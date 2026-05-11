Juneteenth All White Celebration

About this event
Priority entry, reserved seating, and the VIP experience. (Table of 8)
Only for the (7) guests seated with honoree LaTanya Baker.
Only for the (7) guests seated with honoree Kamaria Boston.
Only for the (7) guests seated with honoree Joe Ford.
Only for the (7) guests seated with honoree Rev. Dr. Alvin Jackson.
Only for the (7) guests seated with honoree Deloris Mitchell
Only for the (7) guests seated with honoree Larry Murray.
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